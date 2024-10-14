Best Archetype Skills in Metaphor: ReFantazio to Inherit First

What are the best Archetype skills to inherit in Metaphor: ReFantazio first? As you start unlocking more Archetypes for each character, there’s a selection of learnable skills by some that are beneficial to have carried over to others as well. Out of the Archetypes you can use in the first story section of Grand Trad during the first 10-15 hours, this Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all you need to know.

Best Metaphor: ReFantazio Skills to Inherit First

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

In Metaphor: ReFanaztio, there are 13 skills that are great to inherit by passing onto others from Archetypes that learn them naturally during the early Grand Trad section of the story. They are all listed in the table below:

Skill Effect Learning Archetype Suitable Archetypes to Inherit Skill Hama Deals weak magic Light damage to one enemy Healer, Rank 01 Seeker, Merchant, Brawler Medi Weak HP recovery for all allies Healer, Rank 03 All Patra Cures status ailments for one ally Healer, Rank 05 All Dekunda Removes all debuff effects from all allies Healer, Rank 13 All Guard Lore [Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Defence at the start of battle Knight, Rank 12 All Heat Up [Passive] Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if the Archetypes of the same lineage are present. Warrior, Rank 03 Knight, Brawler Battle Cry Increases caster’s Attack and Defence for 3 turns. Brawler, Rank 14 All Cyc Deals weak magic Wind damage to one enemy Seeker, Rank 01 Healer, Merchant, Brawler Cyclo Deals medium magic Wind damage to one enemy Seeker, Rank 15 Healer, Merchant, Brawler Bot Deals weak magic Fire damage to one enemy Mage, Rank 01 Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler Blizz Deals weak magic Ice damage to one enemy Mage, Rank 02 Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler Kande Deals weak magic Electric damage to one enemy Mage, Rank 06 Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler Magic Circle Increases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present Mage, Rank 20 Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler

The suitability between each inheritable skill and potential Archetype depends on whether they’re physical or magic-based attackers, or if it’s a universal skill that isn’t dependant on a particular strength but is handy to have in your party.

For example, the Healer Archetype, which has a stronger Magic stat, would benefit from being able to inherit the Cyc or Cyclo Wind skills so it has more elemental type coverage to exploit extra enemy weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Medi is handy to have among multiple party members since it’s always good to have an extra Archetype that can heal in tricky battles, but its effectiveness doesn’t depend on a particular stat either. If you run out of Inheritance slots to get all the skill coverage you need, rank up the bonds of that skill’s original Archetype so you learn Scion’s Skill.

Learned at Rank 03 or 04 for different bonds, Scion’s kill increases the number of skills that can be inherited for its respective Archetype, so you can soon get plenty of extra room in all your movesets.

Learned at Rank 03 or 04 for different bonds, Scion's kill increases the number of skills that can be inherited for its respective Archetype, so you can soon get plenty of extra room in all your movesets.

