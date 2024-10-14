Image Credit: Bethesda
Metaphor: ReFantazio gameplay of making the Seeker inherit Hama, one of the best skills early in the game
Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite
Guides

Best Archetype Skills in Metaphor: ReFantazio to Inherit First

Mix & match to be the best.
Image of Ben Williams
Ben Williams
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 11:18 am

What are the best Archetype skills to inherit in Metaphor: ReFantazio first? As you start unlocking more Archetypes for each character, there’s a selection of learnable skills by some that are beneficial to have carried over to others as well. Out of the Archetypes you can use in the first story section of Grand Trad during the first 10-15 hours, this Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all you need to know.

Best Metaphor: ReFantazio Skills to Inherit First

Metaphor: ReFantazio gameplay of the Healer's Medi, one of the skills to inherit early
Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

In Metaphor: ReFanaztio, there are 13 skills that are great to inherit by passing onto others from Archetypes that learn them naturally during the early Grand Trad section of the story. They are all listed in the table below:

SkillEffectLearning ArchetypeSuitable Archetypes to Inherit Skill
HamaDeals weak magic Light damage to one enemyHealer, Rank 01Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
MediWeak HP recovery for all alliesHealer, Rank 03All
PatraCures status ailments for one allyHealer, Rank 05All
DekundaRemoves all debuff effects from all alliesHealer, Rank 13All
Guard Lore[Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Defence at the start of battleKnight, Rank 12All
Heat Up[Passive] Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if the Archetypes of the same lineage are present.Warrior, Rank 03 Knight, Brawler
Battle CryIncreases caster’s Attack and Defence for 3 turns.Brawler, Rank 14All
CycDeals weak magic Wind damage to one enemySeeker, Rank 01Healer, Merchant, Brawler
CycloDeals medium magic Wind damage to one enemySeeker, Rank 15Healer, Merchant, Brawler
BotDeals weak magic Fire damage to one enemyMage, Rank 01Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
BlizzDeals weak magic Ice damage to one enemyMage, Rank 02Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
KandeDeals weak magic Electric damage to one enemyMage, Rank 06Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
Magic CircleIncreases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are presentMage, Rank 20Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler

The suitability between each inheritable skill and potential Archetype depends on whether they’re physical or magic-based attackers, or if it’s a universal skill that isn’t dependant on a particular strength but is handy to have in your party.

For example, the Healer Archetype, which has a stronger Magic stat, would benefit from being able to inherit the Cyc or Cyclo Wind skills so it has more elemental type coverage to exploit extra enemy weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Medi is handy to have among multiple party members since it’s always good to have an extra Archetype that can heal in tricky battles, but its effectiveness doesn’t depend on a particular stat either. If you run out of Inheritance slots to get all the skill coverage you need, rank up the bonds of that skill’s original Archetype so you learn Scion’s Skill.

Learned at Rank 03 or 04 for different bonds, Scion’s kill increases the number of skills that can be inherited for its respective Archetype, so you can soon get plenty of extra room in all your movesets.

Now you know about the right skills to inherit, check out if the Metaphor: ReFantazio protagonist has a canon name. While you’re here, take a look at the best Metaphor: ReFantazio weapons in Grand Trad to get even more out of your Archetypes.

