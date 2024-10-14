Best Archetype Skills in Metaphor: ReFantazio to Inherit First

What are the best Archetype skills to inherit in Metaphor: ReFantazio first? As you start unlocking more Archetypes for each character, there’s a selection of learnable skills by some that are beneficial to have carried over to others as well. Out of the Archetypes you can use in the first story section of Grand Trad during the first 10-15 hours, this Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all you need to know.
Best Metaphor: ReFantazio Skills to Inherit First
In Metaphor: ReFanaztio, there are 13 skills that are great to inherit by passing onto others from Archetypes that learn them naturally during the early Grand Trad section of the story. They are all listed in the table below:
|Skill
|Effect
|Learning Archetype
|Suitable Archetypes to Inherit Skill
|Hama
|Deals weak magic Light damage to one enemy
|Healer, Rank 01
|Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
|Medi
|Weak HP recovery for all allies
|Healer, Rank 03
|All
|Patra
|Cures status ailments for one ally
|Healer, Rank 05
|All
|Dekunda
|Removes all debuff effects from all allies
|Healer, Rank 13
|All
|Guard Lore
|[Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Defence at the start of battle
|Knight, Rank 12
|All
|Heat Up
|[Passive] Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if the Archetypes of the same lineage are present.
|Warrior, Rank 03
|Knight, Brawler
|Battle Cry
|Increases caster’s Attack and Defence for 3 turns.
|Brawler, Rank 14
|All
|Cyc
|Deals weak magic Wind damage to one enemy
|Seeker, Rank 01
|Healer, Merchant, Brawler
|Cyclo
|Deals medium magic Wind damage to one enemy
|Seeker, Rank 15
|Healer, Merchant, Brawler
|Bot
|Deals weak magic Fire damage to one enemy
|Mage, Rank 01
|Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
|Blizz
|Deals weak magic Ice damage to one enemy
|Mage, Rank 02
|Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
|Kande
|Deals weak magic Electric damage to one enemy
|Mage, Rank 06
|Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
|Magic Circle
|Increases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present
|Mage, Rank 20
|Healer, Seeker, Merchant, Brawler
The suitability between each inheritable skill and potential Archetype depends on whether they’re physical or magic-based attackers, or if it’s a universal skill that isn’t dependant on a particular strength but is handy to have in your party.
For example, the Healer Archetype, which has a stronger Magic stat, would benefit from being able to inherit the Cyc or Cyclo Wind skills so it has more elemental type coverage to exploit extra enemy weaknesses.
Meanwhile, Medi is handy to have among multiple party members since it’s always good to have an extra Archetype that can heal in tricky battles, but its effectiveness doesn’t depend on a particular stat either. If you run out of Inheritance slots to get all the skill coverage you need, rank up the bonds of that skill’s original Archetype so you learn Scion’s Skill.
Learned at Rank 03 or 04 for different bonds, Scion’s kill increases the number of skills that can be inherited for its respective Archetype, so you can soon get plenty of extra room in all your movesets.
Now you know about the right skills to inherit, check out if the Metaphor: ReFantazio protagonist has a canon name. While you’re here, take a look at the best Metaphor: ReFantazio weapons in Grand Trad to get even more out of your Archetypes.
Published: Oct 14, 2024 11:18 am