Looking for the Maple Rush Discord link? This idle mobile game has taken the Google Play Store and App Store by storm. In the same mold as games like Legend of Mushroom, the hands-off gameplay loop and constantly rewarding progression have enticed many players. Get into the Discord if you want to chat with them!

What Is the Maple Rush Discord Link?

Click here for the Maple Rush Discord link.

Unlike a lot of other mobile game Discord servers, you don’t need to worry about verifying your account or identity. Instead, you’ll instantly get access to everything the Discord has to offer.

Before you’re in though, you need to select roles you want to have on the server. This depends on which language you want to see channels in, which in turn plays into the regions where other users and potential co-op players may be from.

What Is on the Maple Rush Discord?

Once you’ve chosen your desired language, you’re in the Maple Rush Discord. It can be a bit daunting, so we’ve hand-picked a few channels to keep an eye on.

First and foremost, the ‘game-update’ channel is the best place to learn about upcoming events in Maple Rush. The devs share details on how long LTMs last for, the new gameplay features they add, and the prizes up for grabs.

Next, take a look at the ‘gift’ channel. Here, you’ll find each and every Maple Rush code as it lands, ensuring you never miss a freebie. Even better, it says when each code is due to expire, which is a rarity for mobile games.

Lastly, it’s worth checking out the ‘global-chat’ channel. As you’d expect, it’s very fast-moving, with hundreds of Maple Rush players constantly talking in it. If you have a specific question or want to add friends, putting your user ID in here is the best way to get a speedy reply. Equally, if you’ve encountered an error and need help fixing it, searching using Ctrl + F in that channel will practically guarantee a resolution.

