Madden 25 Franchise Mode Tips & Guide

Playing in the NFL is a dream for many people, but what about actually coaching a team? That’s exactly what you will be doing in Madden 25 Franchise Mode, and in this article we’ll explain everything you need to know about it. Keep reading to see our Madden 25 Franchise Mode tips.

Madden 25 Franchise Mode Basics

The first thing to do is choose between Weekly NFL Roster or Roster File. The first option will allow you to start playing from a specific week of the championship, while the second simply starts you from the first week, both of the Preseason or Regular Season. After that, the game will ask you to choose a team, here you can also decide to import your very own custom one.

But now comes the important decision, do you want to own or coach the team? The differences between the two options are as follows.

Owner: you will both coach and manage the team, along with having to build or rebuild the stadium, plus you can sell merchandise at the price of your choosing.

Coach: mainly responsible for signing up and trading players, you earn experience points as you go along and can train various abilities and skills, which can also be distributed to your staff.

Finally, you can choose between several backstories, depending on if you are playing as an owner or a coach. For the owners, the backstories are:

Former Player: less money, but your team is already quite popular from the get-go.

Financial Mogul: lots of money, but your team’s happiness is a bit lower than usual

Lifelong Fan: less money and popularity, but better team happiness.

For the coach, the backstories are:

Lifelong fan: automatically unlocks the first talent in Head Coach Player Growth.

Staff builder: automatically unlocks the first talent in Head Coach Staff Modifications.

You can also choose to play as a real-life coach. In that case, you cannot choose any backstory, but you will get it automatically depending on the pre-existing story of the one you selected.

Madden 25 Franchise Mode Tips

Overall, while the Franchise Mode in Madden 25 is not very different from last year’s iteration, there are still some new features and things to keep an eye on. In particular:

In Madden 25, your coach can participate in new dynamic storylines with choices that will affect the growth of your team, as well as the future of your coach.

As both owner and coach, you can decide to relocate the stadium to a city with more football fans to increase the team’s happiness.

Once you’ve picked your Season Goals, remember to stick to them (and win as many matches as possible, of course) as they will give you Staff points that you can use.

Also, you can set Staff Goals for each member of your team that, once completed, will also unlock Talent Points that you can use for your players’ abilities.

As an owner, one of your main responsibilities is keeping your fans happy, so be sure to not exceed merchandise and tickets’ prices, otherwise happiness will drop rapidly and considerably.

Make sure that you select the best overall playbooks, as they will make the difference for your team and also while coaching your players.

That’s all we have for you for tips on Madden 25 Franchise Mode. For more information on the game, check out our articles on the best teams and how to stop the run.

