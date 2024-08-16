While creating your very own playbooks in Madden 25 is the best, having a basis to start off with, especially if you are not an expert, might be better. In this article we will explain all the best defensive playbooks in Madden 25. We will provide a basis of information so you can start playing right away and have a pretty good defense.

What Are the Best Defensive Playbooks in Madden 25?

As in actual matches, the best playbooks are the ones that guarantee that no zone in the field goes unguarded. You want the best man coverage available, along with guarding each area of the field effectively. The following playbooks will definitely do the trick.

Multiple D

Multiple D is the perfect choice when you aren’t sure what your team’s strengths and weaknesses are. It’s an overall very balanced playbook that should be a good, but not perfect, fit for most matches you will encounter in Madden 25.

You will find a varied collection of defensive plays, such as 3-4 Odd. This is great at applying pressure on the opponents, and will definitely work for a variety of teams and situations. There might be some adjustments required here and there but, overall, you should be able to use Multiple D to fit most situations.

Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals share their playbook with the Eagles and the Falcons, so you can choose any of them. This one features plays such as 3-3-5 Penny, with tactics such as Tampa 2 and Mike Blitz 0, great at guaranteeing man coverage and making sure no zones are left unguarded.

Other plays such as 3-4 Odd and Nickel 2-4 Double Mug, which feature symmetrical coverage and should be perfect for most situations that your team might find themselves in. Even with little to no adjustments, you should be able to just use the plays as they are for a very effective defense. These three playbooks feature the best coverage in Madden 25.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs’ playbook features a good selection of formations to start you off with. For example, the even 6-1, a symmetrical formation that features very solid coverage, or the Big Nickel over G, which will work great for a variety of situations.

This playbook also features tactics such as Dime 3-2 with plays such as Cover 3 Lock and Hot Blitz 3, which work great for pass coverage. Compared to the past, and looking at Madden 24 especially, this playbook is just more rich with options. It’s worth taking a deep dive and looking at what might fit your team and opponents’ plays.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans also have one of the best defensive playbooks in the game. They can guarantee you coverage and also prevent opponents from launching any deep balls. With tactics such as 3-3-5 Penny, with plays such as Pinch Blitz, you are guaranteed to spread your line around and apply pressure on the opponents.

It is similar to the Falcons’ playbook but features even more tactics. You can look at it as an improved version and a great choice for forcing turnovers. With tactics such as Nickel 3-3 Odd, with plays such as Pinch 0 and Cover 1 Robber Press, no zone of the field will be left unguarded and no runs will be left undefended. Nickel Triple is also a unique formation for this playbook, especially if you want to guard against blitz, you can adjust it to your liking.

That's all we have for you on the best defensive playbooks in Madden 25.

