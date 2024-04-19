Legacy Piece is a new Roblox experience inspired by One Piece, so it’s only natural that Devil Fruit will make an appearance. These alter your abilities and unlock new movesets to use in combat. If you’re ready to upgrade your character, here’s how to get fruit in Legacy Piece.

Where to Find Fruit in Legacy Piece

Devil Fruit randomly spawn beneath trees throughout the world of Legacy Piece every 40 minutes. As such, it’s really a case of patience to get more.

The best way to hunt is to seek a forested island, such as Fusha Island where you start the game. Each fruit offers a different selection of powers to anyone lucky enough to find them. Fruit is separated into three categories:

Chop and Spin are both varieties of common fruit, with a 75% spawn rate.

Rare fruits have a smaller spawn rate of 20%. Wax, Bomb, Weapon, and Diamond Fruit are all available varieties.

Finally, Mera and Hie are both Legendary fruit with a 1% drop rate. They give the user fire and ice powers, respectively.

It’s worth pointing out that the game is still fairly new to the Roblox platform. It’s entirely possible that more varieties of Devil Fruit will be released down the line, adding more abilities. After all, there are a massive 207 types of Devil Fruit in One Piece, compared to just eight in the game so far. We’ll update this article if any new fruit appears in the game.

