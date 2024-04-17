As Roblox experiences go, Legacy Piece is one of the most combat-intensive on the entire platform. Based on One Piece, you don’t only choose a race and Devil Fruit that each have their own attacks, but a weapon as well. In this guide, we’ll break down the best weapons in Legacy Piece that you should be using!

What Are the Best Weapons in Legacy Piece?

Put simply, the best weapons in Legacy Piece are the Frost Blade, Oni Spear, and Crude Cutlass. All of them are melee weapons, but that shouldn’t put you off experimenting with other choices, too.

Best Melee Weapons

First off, the Frost Blade is an easily accessible but very strong melee weapon in Legacy Piece. Focused on ice attacks, its auto move is three fast slashes dealing six Damage each, followed by a finisher move that does 11 Damage. As far as DPS goes, it’s one of the most efficient weapons around.

The same can be said for the Oni Spear, which does slightly less damage at five for base attacks and 10 for its finisher. As with the Frost Blade, attacking speed is the focus here. If you’re faced with a tanky boss NPC with a huge HP bar, weapons like these are great at gradually whittling down that health bar.

That said, the overall best melee weapon in Legacy Piece is the Crude Cutlass. It’s a much harder weapon to get, only accessible from storefronts and costing 850 Beli. This investment is worth it, though, because the Crude Cutlass has a much higher DPS stat, meaning you can easily spam it for some of the most efficient damage in the entire game.

Best Ranged Weapons

At the time of writing, there are only two ranged weapons in Legacy Piece, and neither is especially powerful. There’s a regular flintlock pistol and a launcher, but both do nominal levels of damage (8 and 10, respectively) compared to how slow the fire rate is.

Therefore, we’d recommend avoiding ranged weapons in Legacy Piece for now. Besides, most of your Devil Fruit abilities have a ranged attack baked into them. You’re better off using these instead.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Get More Legacy Piece Weapons

The method of getting weapons in Legacy Piece varies on the weapon’s rarity and type. Most weapons tend to drop as rewards for defeating a boss, with each weapon tied to a boss with abilities that broadly correspond.

For example, the only way to get the Iron Mace is to defeat the boss named Alvida The Iron Mace. Similarly, you’ll need to beat Axe-Hand Morgan to get the Axe Hand weapon. If you notice a boss seems to have a specific style of attack with their weapon, the chances are you’ll get it as a reward once they’re defeated.

Conversely, some of the rarest (but not necessarily most powerful) weapons in Legacy Piece can only be bought from the shop. Fortunately, these cost Beli, the game’s in-universe currency, instead of real-life Robux. For instance, the Crude Cutlass will set you back 850 Beli, the same price as all three unique katanas (Hakuouki, Dororo, and Rurouni).

That’s everything you need to know about the best weapons in Legacy Piece! For more on the game, check out the Discord link and our races tier list. We’ve also got all the latest Legacy Piece codes for you to redeem.

