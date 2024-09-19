Every year, in September, statistical geniuses from the League of Legends community gather around to deduce the perfect Pick’em predictions. Now, we aren’t short on those here on Twinfinite. So, here are our statistics-based and unbiased League of Legends Worlds 2024 Pick’em predictions.

LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’em Crystal Ball Predictions

You can find the explanations for each of our LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’em predictions below this TLDR. We tried to be as objective as possible, but some guesses like the most killed Drake or the Worlds winner, weren’t as easy as the most picked champion.

Longest Single Game Duration at Worlds : 45:00 – 49:59

: 45:00 – 49:59 How Many Pentakills Will Be at Worlds: 2

2 Which Drake Will Be Killed the Most at Worlds: Cloud

Cloud How Many Baron Steals Will Be at Worlds: 6-8

6-8 How Many Reverse Sweeps in BO5s Will Be at Worlds: 0

0 Who Will Be Played in the Most Different Roles at Worlds: Poppy

Poppy Who Will Be Picked the Most at Worlds: Corki

Corki Who Will Be Banned the Most at Worlds: Rumble

Rumble Who Will Have the Most Total Deaths at Worlds: Leona

Leona Who Will Have the Highest Win Rate at Worlds: Rumble

Rumble Who Will Play the Most Different Champs at Worlds: Keria

Keria Who Will Get the Most Kills in a Single Game at Worlds: Aiming

Aiming Who Will Have the Highest KDA at Worlds: Peyz

Peyz Who Will Get the Most First Bloods at Worlds: XUN

XUN Who Will Get at Least One Pentakill at Worlds: Peyz

Peyz Which Team From Region With 2 Seeds or Less Will Advance the Furthest at Worlds: GAM Esports

GAM Esports Which Team Will Win the Shortest Game at Worlds: Gen.G

Gen.G Which Team Will Have the Most Baron Steals at Worlds: T1

T1 Which Team Will Win Worlds: Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports Which Team Will Play the Most Different Champs at Worlds: T1

Longest Single Game Duration at Worlds: 45:00 – 49:59

Why do we think the longest game at Worlds 2024 will last 45:00-49:59? Because the last few Worlds and most of the recent LCK/LPL series had the longest matches that fit that time frame. The teams are better at snowballing than ever, and there is a very low chance it will go above that.

However, you can be daring and go for 44:59 or less, but note that T1 is choking this year and won’t go down without a fight, which will bring us long games, especially against comparable teams like Dplus KIA, LNG, and Weibo.

How Many Pentakills Will Be at Worlds: 2

Jinx isn’t being picked much, but there are other champs that have Pentakill potential in the current meta, namely Kai’Sa, Jhin, Smolder, Corki, Tristana, and Zeri. Plus, there will be a lot of fiestas in the Play-ins, and we’ll be willing to gamble that there will be at least one penta right there. For the Main Event, we hope that old reliable GALA will get one or if not him, then Peyz or Viper.

Which Drake Will Be Killed the Most at Worlds: Cloud

Drakes are very much RNG. However, our guess is that a low-priority drake, such as Cloud or Chemtech, will be killed the most. That’s because we believe teams will be most inclined to trade them for other objectives and, in turn, prolong souls. You can also go with Infernal or Hextech because they’re the highest-priority souls; it’s up to you, really.

How Many Baron Steals Will Be at Worlds: 6-8

Image Source: Riot Games

Oner is one of the best Baron stealers in the world, and we’re betting on him to get at least half of our 6-8 prediction. Again, remember that T1 is struggling, and they will definitely have a few clutch series during their run. Plus, Maokai, Lillia, and Nidalee are all priority picks right now with great steal potential.

How Many Reverse Sweeps in BO5s Will Be at Worlds: 0

Reverse sweeps rarely happen in BO5s, and our guess is that there will be 0 at LoL Worlds 2024. As stochastic_roaming pointed out on Reddit for last year’s Pick’em, there is a below 50% chance for one to happen any year, and judging by the quality of this year’s rosters, we don’t think any of them would allow one to occur.

Who Will Be Played in the Most Different Roles at Worlds: Poppy

Image Source: Riot Games

Poppy is a giga flex pick, together with Maokai, Zeri, Smolder, etc. However, because she is more reliable outside of the jungle than Maokai and more people play her than the other flex champs, she is our pick for the champion played in the most different roles at Worlds 2024.

Who Will Be Picked the Most at Worlds: Corki

Image Source: Riot Games

Our choice for the most picked champion is Corki. That’s because he is a relatively low-priority ban and a reliable mid-laner who has few losing matchups in general. Plus, virtually all mid-laners that will be at the Worlds play him a lot, and he is the most picked champ during the LCK/LPL summer splits.

Who Will Be Banned the Most at Worlds: Rumble

Image Source: Riot Games

The third Yordle who will appear on our list is Rumble. He is almost permanently banned in most regions due to his insane performance on top lane. Also, the irrelevant nerfs he received in the Worlds Patch won’t alter his ban priority.

Who Will Have the Most Total Deaths at Worlds: Leona

Image Source: Riot Games

Supports die the most overall, and Leona is the most picked of them all right now. You can also go with Nautilus or Alistar, but they aren’t being picked as much, and Leona is, in general, much more prone to dive into the enemy team and run it down.

Who Will Have the Highest Win Rate at Worlds: Rumble

If Rumble gets picked, he will almost certainly be the champ with the highest win rate at Worlds. However, he might be permanently banned and not get the minimum 5 games required, so going with a jungle pick like Maokai, Vi, or Nidalee could also be an option.

Who Will Play the Most Different Champs at Worlds: Keria

Image Source: LoL Esports

Keria has the deepest champion pool of all supports at Worlds, and as we reiterated above, T1 will probably play long series, securing him more overall picks than some other players. You can also go with a top laner who likes to experiment, like Zeus or Kiin, but Keria is generally more reliable.

Who Will Get the Most Kills in a Single Game at Worlds: Aiming

Image Source: LoL Esports

Aiming has consistently delivered high-kill games throughout the LCK Summer season, carrying Dplus KIA to a Worlds 2024 spot. Peyz is also a viable pick, but Gen.G spreads their kills much more evenly than Dplus KIA.

Who Will Have the Highest KDA at Worlds: Peyz

Image Source: LoL Esports

Peyz had by far the highest KDA in the LCK throughout 2024 and also at MSI 2024. He just knows how to position in teamfights and in lane and rarely dies for no reason. On the other hand, Chovy is also a solid pick.

Who Will Get the Most First Bloods at Worlds: XUN

Image Source: LoL Esports

In general, people who will get the most First Blood kills are junglers, and the more aggressive they are, and the fewer tanks they play, the better. So, XUN, Kanavi, Tian, and Canyon are all viable picks. We chose XUN as he virtually never plays tanks, while other junglers do.

Who Will Get at Least One Pentakill at Worlds: Peyz

GALA and Aiming come to mind when it comes to pentas, but Peyz is in such good form and has already racked up three this season, including one at MSI against BLG. You can also go with some of the other ADCs like Viper or JackeyLove but know that neither of them has gotten a penta this year.

Which Team From Region With 2 Seeds or Less Will Advance the Furthest at Worlds: GAM Esports

Image Source: GAM Esports

GAM Esports is a Vietnamese powerhouse that has consistently delivered against other minor region teams at Worlds for years now. We are highly confident that they will do the same at Worlds 2024 as well.

Which Team Will Win the Shortest Game at Worlds: Gen.G

Image Source: LoL Esports

The team with the shortest game will most probably be from LCK or the LPL. Now, the biggest stompers of them all are Gen.G, who had a 30:12 average game time length in 2024. Therefore, they are a pretty good pick. You can also go with Hanwha or Bilibili if you like them more.

Which Team Will Have the Most Baron Steals at Worlds: T1

Image Source: T1

As we outlined above, Oner is one of the most prolific Baron stealers in League history. So, we’re confident that the team with the most Baron steals at Worlds 2024 will be T1. Other teams that might struggle, like Dplus KIA and Weibo, are also viable picks.

Which Team Will Win Worlds 2024: Hanwha Life Esports

Image Source: Hanwha Life Esports

Guessing who will win Worlds 2024 is really hard, especially with so many good teams out there. Our top picks are Hanwha, Gen.G, and Bilibili. However, upsets are always possible, and teams like Dplus KIA, T1, Top Esports, LNG, Weibo, and G2 shouldn’t be crossed out too soon.

Which Team Will Play the Most Different Champs at Worlds: T1

Even though Faker has minimized his champ pool in recent months, all other of his teammates seem to have expanded theirs. Keria, Zeus, and Oner are experimenting with champs they aren’t comfortable with and should be prepared to pull them out and surprise their opponents at Worlds. Therefore, our pick for the team with the most different champs picked at Worlds 2024 is T1.

LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’em Play-In Predictions

MDK vs VKE – MDK Wins

– MDK Wins PSG vs PNG – PSG Wins

– PSG Wins GAM vs SHG – GAM Wins

– GAM Wins 100 vs R7 – 100 Wins

And that does it for our League of Legends Worlds 2024 Pick’em predictions. We’ll be updating this post as the Worlds action develops, so be sure to bookmark it and revisit it once the next round of Pick’em opens.

