Naughty Dog fans are well aware of how the developers like to sprinkle in cheats into their games every now and then to make replayability more appealing. With Last of Us 2 now on PS5 though, the question on everyone’s mind revolves around unlimited ammo. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Infinite Ammo in Last of Us 2.

How to Get Infinite Ammo in Last of Us 2?

While Last of Us 2 didn’t originally have Infinite Ammo upon its original release but an update added the mechanic to the game. Just like previous Naughty Dog titles, you’ll need to beat the game before you can unlock any cheats.

Doing so unlocks new options you can toggle on and off, including New Game Plus and cheat codes. Infinite Ammo is one of those cheats.

To access it, head to the main menu and scroll to the Extras menu. Once inside, select Gameplay Modifiers.

Under the cheat section, you’ll find the infinite ammo. When you see it the first time, you will notice it has a 20P next to it on the right. This means you need to purchase it with the points you’ve earned in-game. When you have 20P, press X to unlock the code. After this point, you can toggle Infinite Ammo on and off whenever you want in the extras menu.

