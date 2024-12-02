Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash Codes (December 2024)

Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash codes are now available for an official rebrand of the exclusive Jujutsu Legends game for iOS. If you’ve been wondering what happened to Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege, well, it got a fine rebranding, although the game has practically stayed the same.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash Codes

Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash Codes (Working)

discord40k : Diamonds x600, Advanced Invitation Card x10, Ascension Stone x500, Character EXP x50,000

: Diamonds x600, Advanced Invitation Card x10, Ascension Stone x500, Character EXP x50,000 discord30k : Diamond x600, Advanced Invitation Card x8, Ascension Stone x500, Character EXP x30,000

: Diamond x600, Advanced Invitation Card x8, Ascension Stone x500, Character EXP x30,000 FANS10000 : Ascension Stone x500, Advanced Invitation Card x8, Diamond x600, Character EXP x30,000

: Ascension Stone x500, Advanced Invitation Card x8, Diamond x600, Character EXP x30,000 Fans101 : Ascension Stone x100, Gold x500K, Diamond x200

: Ascension Stone x100, Gold x500K, Diamond x200 JK6666 : Normal Invitation Card x10, Gold x100K

: Normal Invitation Card x10, Gold x100K Battle999 : Ascension Stone x100, Gold x100K

: Ascension Stone x100, Gold x100K CS461 : Advanced Invitation Card x2, Gold x100K

: Advanced Invitation Card x2, Gold x100K CS724: Diamond x100, Gold x100K

Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash Codes (Expired)

discord1122

discord1115

discord1108

discord1101

discord1025

discord1018

discord1011

discord0927

discord0920

discord0913

DISCORD0906

DISCORD0830

discord0824

DISCORD3000

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash

All gift codes in the Final Clash can be redeemed only in the settings menu. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash on your mobile device.

Tap your profile icon in the top-left corner.

Select the “System Settings” menu.

Tap the “Pack Exchange” button.

Enter your gift code into the yellow box.

Tap the “Exchange” button to confirm.

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Kaisen Final Clash Codes?

Tianjin Xinledao Network Technology, the Chinese developer of the game, publishes new gift codes every week on the official Discord channel. So be sure to join this lively community and subscribe to the “Game Codes” section to receive the newest working codes whenever they get released to the public. Also, check the “Official Announcements” board for any giveaways and information about any changes to the gift codes.

Lastly, one of the most exciting new features introduced on this channel are “Movie Nights” and “Trivia” groups. Every once in a while the moderators set up special screening events for Jujutsu Kaisen anime series and then ask questions in the “Trivia” section. Players who get the right answers to the trivia quizzes will also receive special gifts for their knowledge of the anime. So watch out for these events!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Note that many codes for the Final Clash have migrated from the Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege days. However, many old codes won’t work, so make sure that you’re using only the working codes listed in this guide and the official Discord codes page. Also, weekly codes work only for seven days, so try to redeem them as quickly as possible.

The codes might also be entered incorrectly or might even be limited to specific regions. In addition, the game codes that worked well earlier may not work today in case there have been any updates introduced to the gift mechanics. Always check for all recent updates and developer announcements once you join the Discord channel.

