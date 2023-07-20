Is Tingyun Dead in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered (Spoilers)

While attempting to solve the Stellaron crisis in the Xianzhou Luofu, the Astral Express gang encounters a woman named Tingyun, who becomes their escort in the Xianzhou Flagship. Unfortunately, HoYoverse loves to throw plot twists at Honkai: Star Rail players, and the gang discovers a secret that puts Tingyun’s survival into question. If you want to know whether or not the young Foxian is dead or alive in the game, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that question for you!

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Honkai: Star Rail!*

Does Tingyun Die in HSR?

Unfortunately, the game has not confirmed Tingyun’s fate, but it is likely that the Foxian is still alive. Although Phantylia broke “Tingyun’s” neck after revealing her true identity, the body she used is possibly some sort of vessel she created to infiltrate the Xianzhou Luofu.

According to Welt, Phantylia is a cruel person who loves to torture her enemies. That is why he finds it strange that the Emanator destroyed the body after leaving her vessel. He claims it makes more sense for her to leave “Tingyun’s” remains as a display of power.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you speak with Fu Xuan after following her to the Starskiff, you can ask the woman about Tingyun. The Master Diviner says Tingyun should be a real person who works at the Sky-Farring Commission and promises she will order the Cloud Knights to find out the location of the real Tingyun.

Although we need to wait for further updates to know about Tingyun‘s fate, you can spend your waiting time grinding various items to upgrade your characters in HSR. For example, you may want to face previous bosses in the Echo of War and obtain rare materials to level up your units’ Trace abilities.