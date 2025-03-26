Is Schedule 1 Coming to Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch?

Are you curious about if Schedule 1 will release on console platforms? We've got the answer.

Schedule 1 released on Steam on 25 March 2025. In this quirky little title, players take on the role of a small-time drug dealer who has just rolled into the new town of Highland Point with no money to their name. Oh, and they’re also not much of a drug dealer, as they’re also lacking connections and product. Players are forced to build their entire drug empire from next to nothing, all while avoiding threats such as the cartel and law enforcement. In a nutshell, it’s chaotic, gritty, and fun.

However, some gamers have been left feeling a little bit out of the loop, as the simulation game is only available via Steam. This has prompted the question of if Schedule 1 will be receiving a release on console platforms, such as PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Schedule 1 gained traction when a free gameplay demo was released to the public in December 2024. Praised for its fun co-op aspect and simple yet entertaining gameplay. From discovering new recipes, producing their drugs, and finding ways to distribute the products to your clients, there is a ton of fun to be had.

Is Schedule 1 Getting PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Ports?

Unfortunately, console players will not be able to join in on this fun shortly, as there is currently no evidence that Schedule 1 is coming to Xbox, Switch, and PS5 platforms.

This is likely due to the fact that Schedule 1 is currently in Early Access as the developer continues to fix bugs and create new content updates. The developer has indicated that they expect the game to remain in this Early Access state for two years, so players shouldn’t expect a console port of Schedule 1 until at least 2027.

However, there is still hope that once Schedule 1 is fully released, console releases will follow. This has been hinted at through comments that the developer, TVGS, made on Reddit. TVGS states that they “would love to do a console port, but that would depend on getting approval from Sony/ Microsoft.” Looks like Nintendo Switch owners will be fresh out of luck.

After a bit more follow-up by the user who questioned a console release, TVGS added “If the game does come to console, it’ll likely be when it exits early access on Steam.”

PC players can purchase Schedule 1 via Steam for USD $16.99.

