Is Fortnite Going to Fix the Movement? Answered

While Chapter 5 has brought a ton of fun features and new additions to Fortnite, it’s also come with its own fair share of little issues. If you’re wondering whether the movement issues are getting fixed in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Will Epic Games Fix Fortnite Chapter 5’s Movement Issues?

For now, the answer seems to be no. With the release of Chapter 5, the movement in Fortnite has changed a little to make the game feel a bit more realistic overall. However, this has also resulted in the game feeling clunkier and harder to get to grips with.

Epic Games has since tweeted about this issue, stating that the movement changes had taken them a few days to get used to during their playtesting as well, and are hoping that it’ll start to feel more natural over time.

Let’s talk movement. TBH, it took us a few days to get used to it during our playtests too.



We want to introduce visual improvements & encourage more strategic decision-making in each moment. Here’s what changed:



-New animations!

-Run and sprint speed slightly slower (but… — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2023

That said, Epic has also reassured fans that they’re continuing to listen to feedback and will make adjustments as needed.

How to Fix Movement in Fortnite Chapter 5

With all that said, though, it is possible to tweak your settings to get the movement to feel like it used to before Chapter 5. From your settings menu, follow these steps:

Go to your keyboard and controller settings and unbind Force Walk. Enable “Use Custom Diagonals” under the Keyboard Movement option. Set Forward Diagonal Angle to 64. Set Strafe Angle to 71. Set Backward Diagonal Angle to 135.

With these settings in place, the game’s movement should feel a bit more like Fortnite pre-Chapter 5. It’s not perfect, but it may help with the issues you’ve been experiencing.

That’s all you need to know about the movement fixes in Fortnite Chapter 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get LEGO skins, and what the new yellow circle means.