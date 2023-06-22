Is Final Fantasy 16 on PS4?

Image Source: Square Enix

As a timed PlayStation-exclusive game, many players are curious if Final Fantasy 16 is available on PS4, considering that several titles are switching to the latest generational console. But, since there isn’t a clear indication on this specific console, it can be difficult to get a straight answer. So, if you want to know about the current platforms that support FFXVI, here’s what you can anticipate.

Can You Play Final Fantasy 16 on PS4?

Final Fantasy 16 is not available on the PS4, given that the game uses the latest generational engines. The title is currently only supported by the PS5, as specified on the Square Enix FFXVI store page. Therefore, you won’t be able to find or download it on the PlayStation store.

For the most part, studios have primarily released games on next-gen consoles, so it is likely that more titles will not be featured on devices like the PS4 and Xbox One. However, you can still explore other Final Fantasy options on the PlayStation 4, including the remodeled 2D versions of the original that started it all and the subsequent installments. PlayStation Plus members can also play a few titles for free, such as FFVII Remake, FFVII Remastered, and FFXV Royal Edition.

If you are still curious about Final Fantasy 16, you can check out our review to see if it’s worth making the switch to the PS5. Or, you can explore other devices and find out whether or not it will release on PC.

Now that you know Final Fantasy 16 is not on the PS4, you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, including the enormous FF16 script shown by Clive’s Japanese Voice Actor. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Final Fantasy content.

Kristina Ebanez

