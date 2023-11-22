Is Brutalizer Coming Back to LoL? Answered

With the epic Season 13 World Championship behind us, we are all excited for the upcoming League of Legends season. The list of features is colossal, but one topic that sticks out is what new and returning items we will see. If you wonder if Brutalizer is coming back to LoL, read on to learn everything about that.

Is The Brutalizer coming in LoL Season 14?

Riot released a preview of the changes that are coming in Season 14. Assassin items will be getting massive changes. One name that veterans will remember for sure is making its comeback. You guessed it, it’s The Brutalizer.

The Brutalizer Stats and Recipe

Image Source: Twinfinite via Riot Games

The cost and the recipe of The Brutalizer don’t look too bad, but there is room for improvement. If you are getting it on a jungler, it might take you two full clears to get it, except if you have Future’s Market. Pickaxe as a component is fairly good, but considering that the Serrated Dirk will cost only 1000 gold, it might delay Brutalizer purchases for the second or third item.

Total Cost: 1337 gold

Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold

25 Attack Damage

10 Ability Haste

8 Lethality

What Does the Brutalizer Build Into?

Since Riot will remove the Mythic item mechanic from the game, builds will be getting a lot more diversity. The Brutalizer won’t be the best epic item in the game, but he will build into core assassin items, and those are:

Serylda’s Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold

45 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Rancor: Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive – Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second

Voltaic Cyclosword

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.

Passive – Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.

Profane Hydra

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active – Heretical Slash: Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Axiom Arc

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 563 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

25 Ability Haste

Passive – Flux: Scoring a takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 10% (+ 0. 4 % per 1 Lethality) of your ultimate ability’s total cooldown.

That’s all the information you should know about The Brutalizer. The items and their balance are being tested, and we shouldn’t be surprised if some or even all of their values change before the next season starts. You can try them out yourself in-game if you have the PBE version downloaded. For more guides like this one, check out the links below.