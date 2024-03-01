Wondering how to make Doge in Infinite Craft? The viral browser game lets you create pretty much anything you put your mind to, including beloved meme icons. If the cute dog that spawned its own cryptocurrency is one you want to craft, we’re here to lend a hand.

Infinite Craft Doge Combination

The combination to make Doge in Infinite Craft is Doge Vegas + Dust.

It’s far from the most simple combination in the entire game, so we’ll walk you through how to get the various elements required. Doge Vegas will be the most difficult one, though it’s interesting to note that it doesn’t originate from Doge – at least via our route.

How to Make Doge Vegas

You make Doge Vegas in Infinite Craft by combining Las Vegas and Dogecoin. Let’s look at getting those ingredients, from some fairly common ingredients. We’re not going from the four starter components, but rather those you’ll likely already have after messing around with our combinations list.

Train + Captain = Conductor

Conductor + Clay = Orchestra

Orchestra + Electricity = Electric Guitar

Electric Guitar + Conductor = Rockstar

Wedding + Rockstar = Elvis

Elvis + Bacon = Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley + Electric Guitar = Rock and Roll

Rock and Roll + Vase = Rock

Rock + Tornado = Meteor

Rockstar + Vegas = Gambling

Meteor + Gambling = Las Vegas

Coin + Pop Tart = Bitcoin

Elvis + Bitcoin = Dogecoin

Las Vegas + Dogecoin = Doge Vegas

How to Make Dust

To make Dust in Infinite Craft, combine Wind and Earth. This is one of the simplest crafts in the entire game, because it only requires those two components. That more than makes up for how difficult it is to make Doge Vegas!

Since you start with both Wind and Earth in every single Infinite Craft save, there’s nothing you need to do aside from this:

Wind + Earth = Dust

Infinite Craft Doge Recipes

Once you’ve made Doge, there’s a wide variety of further crafts you can stumble upon. Here are some of our favorites:

Priory + Doge = Doghouse

Doge + Eel = Dogeel

Doge + Sirius = Dog Star

Doge + Wave = Surf

Doge + Kiln = Ceramic

Doge + Darkman = Dogman

Doge + Star = Moon

That's all for this guide! For more on Infinite Craft, check out how to make Call of Duty, Sans, and Infinite Craft itself.