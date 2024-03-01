Category:
How to Make Doge in Infinite Craft

Doge has landed in Infinite Craft!
Doge surrounded by some Doge-themed combinations in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Wondering how to make Doge in Infinite Craft? The viral browser game lets you create pretty much anything you put your mind to, including beloved meme icons. If the cute dog that spawned its own cryptocurrency is one you want to craft, we’re here to lend a hand.

Infinite Craft Doge Combination

Combining Dust and Doge Vegas to make Doge in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Doge in Infinite Craft is Doge Vegas + Dust.

It’s far from the most simple combination in the entire game, so we’ll walk you through how to get the various elements required. Doge Vegas will be the most difficult one, though it’s interesting to note that it doesn’t originate from Doge – at least via our route.

How to Make Doge Vegas

You make Doge Vegas in Infinite Craft by combining Las Vegas and Dogecoin. Let’s look at getting those ingredients, from some fairly common ingredients. We’re not going from the four starter components, but rather those you’ll likely already have after messing around with our combinations list.

  • Train + Captain = Conductor
  • Conductor + Clay = Orchestra
  • Orchestra + Electricity = Electric Guitar
  • Electric Guitar + Conductor = Rockstar
  • Wedding + Rockstar = Elvis
  • Elvis + Bacon = Elvis Presley
  • Elvis Presley + Electric Guitar = Rock and Roll
  • Rock and Roll + Vase = Rock
  • Rock + Tornado = Meteor
  • Rockstar + Vegas = Gambling
  • Meteor + Gambling = Las Vegas
  • Wedding + Rockstar = Elvis
  • Coin + Pop Tart = Bitcoin
  • Elvis + Bitcoin = Dogecoin
  • Las Vegas + Dogecoin = Doge Vegas

How to Make Dust

To make Dust in Infinite Craft, combine Wind and Earth. This is one of the simplest crafts in the entire game, because it only requires those two components. That more than makes up for how difficult it is to make Doge Vegas!

Since you start with both Wind and Earth in every single Infinite Craft save, there’s nothing you need to do aside from this:

  • Wind + Earth = Dust

Infinite Craft Doge Recipes

Once you’ve made Doge, there’s a wide variety of further crafts you can stumble upon. Here are some of our favorites:

  • Priory + Doge = Doghouse
  • Doge + Eel = Dogeel
  • Doge + Sirius = Dog Star
  • Doge + Wave = Surf
  • Doge + Kiln = Ceramic
  • Doge + Darkman = Dogman
  • Doge + Star = Moon

That’s all for this guide! For more on Infinite Craft, check out how to make Call of Duty, Sans, and Infinite Craft itself. We’ve also got a list of all of Twinfinite’s First Discoveries so far.

