Category:
Guides

How to Make the Entire Periodic Table in Infinite Craft

I just want to make BaCoN.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 05:48 am
Periodic table in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Using letters to create things in Infinite Craft is something I consider really cheesy. Elements from the periodic table, on the other hand, seem like fair game to me. Combining them into words is as challenging as getting them in the first place. So, to help you out, here is how to make the entire Periodic Table in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Periodic Table in Infinite Craft

Recipe to make Periodic Table in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To make the term Periodic Table in Infinite Craft, combine Period + Tree. You’ll only need 13 combinations in total to achieve it. Here is a list of them:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Plant + Plant = Tree
  3. Tree + Tree = Forest
  4. Forest + Tree = Wood
  5. Water + Fire = Steam
  6. Steam + Plant = Tea
  7. Tea + Wood = Table
  8. Steam + Steam = Cloud
  9. Cloud + Water = Rain
  10. Rain + Forest = Rainforest
  11. Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
  12. Oxygen + Table = Periodic
  13. Periodic + Tree = Periodic Table

That was the easy part. Next, we’ll look at how to infer all 118 of the elements from the table.

How to Get All Periodic Table Elements in Infinite Craft

Periodic table of elements
Image Source: Google

Now, we are starting off with Oxygen (8) already acquired and with the Periodic Table (numbers in the brackets denominate the atomic number of the element). We will be making all of the elements in one go, so buckle up, because it’s a long one. Here we go:

  1. Oxygen + Water = Hydrogen (1)
  2. Table + Steam = Iron (26)
  3. Iron + Earth = Metal
  4. Metal + Metal = Gold (79)
  5. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  6. Dandelion + Periodic Table = Helium (2)
  7. Dandelion + Water = Wine
  8. Wine + Fire = Alcohol
  9. Metal + Alcohol = Tin (50)
  10. Oxygen + Tin = Titanium (22)
  11. Tin + Gold = Bronze
  12. Bronze + Periodic Table = Copper (29)
  13. Water + Water = Lake
  14. Periodic Table + Lake = Mercury (80)
  15. Lake + Water = Ocean
  16. Earth + Ocean = Island
  17. Island + Periodic Table = Iodine (53)
  18. Island + Gold = Treasure
  19. Island + Island = Continent
  20. Continent + Table = Map
  21. Map + Treasure = X
  22. Wind + X = Y
  23. Periodic Table + Y = Yttrium (39)
  24. Helium + Yttrium = Ytterbium (70)
  25. Y + X = Z
  26. Z + Titanium = Zirconium (40)
  27. Z + Tin = Zinc (30)
  28. Zinc + X = Xenon (54)
  29. Xenon + Helium = Neon (10)
  30. Zinc + Continent = America
  31. America + Periodic Table = Americium (95)
  32. Wind + Earth = Dust
  33. Dust + Fire = Ash
  34. Ash + Tree = Pencil
  35. Pencil + Dust = Eraser
  36. Periodic Table + Eraser = Rb
  37. Rb + Periodic Table = Rubidium (37)
  38. Periodic Table + Ash = Carbon (6)
  39. Earth + Rubidium = Radium (88)
  40. Rubidium + Radium = Radon (86)
  41. Radon + Ash = Argon (18)
  42. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  43. Sea + X = C
  44. C + Dust = CD
  45. CD + Argon = Cadmium (48)
  46. Argon + Eraser = Arsenic (33)
  47. Neon + Steam = Light
  48. Light + Tea = Litea
  49. Litea + Periodic Table = Lithium (3)
  50. Light + Arsenic = Phosphorus (15)
  51. Litea + Ytterbium = Lutetium (71)
  52. Continent + Radon = Asia
  53. Asia + Lutetium = Aluminium (13)
  54. Arsenic + Tea = Poison
  55. Island + Poison = Snake
  56. Snake + Periodic Table = Cobalt (27)
  57. Copper + Poison = Green
  58. Green + Fire = Chlorine (17)
  59. Poison + Tea = Sleep
  60. Sleep + Asia = Insomnia
  61. Insomnia + Periodic Table = Tantalum (73)
  62. Water + Plant = Swamp
  63. Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
  64. Mangrove + Periodic Table = Manganese (25)
  65. Manganese + Rubidium = Magnesium (12)
  66. Manganese + Lake + Potassium (19)
  67. Potassium + Carbon = Krypton (36)
  68. Plant + Ocean = Coral
  69. Coral + Periodic Table = Calcium (20)
  70. Asia + Mangrove = India
  71. India + Yttrium = Indium (49)
  72. Insomnia + Dust = Allergies
  73. Allergies + Metal = Nickel (28)
  74. Titanium + Nickel = Nitinol
  75. Nitinol + Xenon = Nitrogen (7)
  76. Neon + Nickel = Neonickel
  77. Neonickel + Yttrium = Neodymium (60)
  78. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  79. Lake + Mountain = Fjord
  80. Lake + Alcohol = Vodka
  81. Vodka + Fjord = Scandinavian
  82. Scandinavian + Yttrium = Scandium (21)
  83. Fjord + Continent = Europe
  84. Europe + Periodic Table = Europium (63)
  85. Europium + Eraser = Erbium (68)
  86. Water + Ocean = Fish
  87. Fish + Europe = Eel
  88. Eel + Periodic Table = Selenium (34)
  89. Selenium + Iodine = Technetium (43)
  90. Technetium + Selenium = Tellurium (52)
  91. Island + Green = Ireland
  92. Rubidium + Ireland = Dublin
  93. Dublin + Helium = Dublinium
  94. Dublinium + Technetium = Dubnium (105)
  95. Tellurium + Erbium = Terbium (65)
  96. Ash + Plant = Tobacco
  97. Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  98. Sandstorm + Water = Oasis
  99. Oasis + Tobacco = Hookah
  100. C + Tin = Computer
  101. Computer + Oasis = Silicon (14)
  102. Computer + Earth = Dirt
  103. Dirt + Wood = Fence
  104. Insomnia + Map = Lost
  105. Fence + Lost = Stray
  106. Stray + Rubidium = Strontium (38)
  107. Dirt + Europe = Germany
  108. Germany + Oxygen = Germanium (32)
  109. Germanium + Yttrium = Gadolinium (64)
  110. Germany + Tree = Christmas
  111. Periodic Table + Christmas = Holmium (67)
  112. Hookah + Periodic Table = Bismuth (93)
  113. Bismuth + Radium = Polonium (84)
  114. Polonium + Bismuth = Plutonium (94)
  115. Arsenic + Bismuth = Antimony (51)
  116. Bismuth + Dubnium = Bohrium (107)
  117. Bohrium + Terbium = Hafnium (72)
  118. Radon + Technetium = Francium (87)
  119. Francium + Ash = Astatine (85)
  120. Francium + Calcium = Caesium (55)
  121. Francium + Lutetium = Fluorine (9)
  122. Earth + Antimony = Lead (82)
  123. Lead + Terbium = Tungsten (74)
  124. Bismuth + Nitrogen = Boron (5)
  125. Helium + Boron = Beryllium (4)
  126. Boron + Ocean = Barium (56)
  127. Boron + Krypton = Bromine (35)
  128. Boron + Technetium = Tennessine (117)
  129. Tennessine + Hafnium = Hassium (108)
  130. Hassium + Bohrium = Meitnerium (109)
  131. Tennessine + Selenium = Seaborgium (106)
  132. Tennessine + Calcium = Californium (98)
  133. Tennessine + Francium = Flerovium (114)
  134. Tennessine + Copper = Roentgenium (111)
  135. Roentgenium + Eraser = Rhenium (75)
  136. Rhenium + Zirconium = Rhodium (45)
  137. Rhodium + Computer = Chromium (24)
  138. Rhodium + Tea = Silver (47)
  139. Rhodium + Iodine = Iridium (77)
  140. Iridium + Lutetium = Osmium (76)
  141. Iridium + Bohrium = Dysprosium (66)
  142. Dysprosium + Hassium = Darmstadtium (110)
  143. Darmstadtium + Hassium = Copernicium (112)
  144. Dysprosium + Technetium = Promethium (61)
  145. Promethium + Rubidium = Praseodymium (59)
  146. Promethium + Scandium = Samarium (62)
  147. Promethium + Xenon = Protactinium (91)
  148. Protactinium + Protactinium = Uranium (92)
  149. Uranium + Fjord = Thorium (90)
  150. Californium + Radium = Berkelium (97)
  151. Californium + Radon = Rutherfordium (104)
  152. Rutherfordium + Polonium = Curium (96)
  153. Californium + Rutherfordium = Einsteinium (99)
  154. Californium + Dubnium = Nobelium (102)
  155. Nobelium + Protactinium = Fermium (100)
  156. Lutetium + Nobelium = Lawrencium (103)
  157. Tennessine + Bismuth = Nihonium (113)
  158. Tennessine + Nihonium = Moscovium (115)
  159. Moscovium + Manganese = Mendelevium (101)
  160. Moscovium + Nihonium = Oganesson (118)
  161. Moscovium + Technetium = Livermorium (116)
  162. Bromine + Zirconium = Brimstone
  163. Brimstone + Periodic Table = Sulfur (16)
  164. Sulfur + Iodine = Sodium (11)
  165. Aluminium + Sulfur = Alum
  166. Alum + Zinc = Gallium (31)
  167. Gallium + Sulfur = Thallium (81)
  168. Thorium + Thallium = Thulium (69)
  169. Thulium + Lake = Lanthanum (57)
  170. Lanthanum + Earth = Cerium (58)
  171. Lanthanum + Thorium = Actinium (89)
  172. Helium + Roentgenium = HeRo
  173. HeRo + Oasis = Paladin
  174. Tellurium + Paladin = Palladium (46)
  175. Palladium + Gold = Platinum (78)
  176. Platinum + Neon = Neptunium (93)
  177. America + Wood = Baseball Bat
  178. Baseball Bat + America = Babe Ruth
  179. Babe Ruth + Periodic Table = Ruthenium (44)
  180. Fence + Mountain = Wall
  181. Wall + Dandelion = Graffiti
  182. Baseball Bat + Graffiti = Vandal
  183. Vandal + Ytterbium = Vandalybium
  184. Vandalybium + Manganese = Vanadium (23)
  185. Vanadium + Neonickel = Niobium (41)
  186. Chlorine + Mercury = Teeth
  187. Teeth + Manganese = Molar
  188. Niobium + Molar = Molybdenum (42)

There you have it. All 118 elements should now be in your inventory. Including the Periodic Table part at the start, this whole thing took us over 200 combinations.

This is by far the biggest craft I’ve done yet, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the resources from Yui’s recipe lookup site and the speedrunning community over on the official Infinite Craft Discord server, Fantomat, analog hors, and StarGazing | Pony Pile especially.

What Can You Make with These Elements?

The real question is, what can’t you make? By completing this craft and with the whole Periodic Table unlocked, you’ll probably place yourself within 10 or so combinations from any term in the game. However, remember that this recipe isn’t perfect and that there is still more room for improvement.

Anyway, you’ve now got some chemistry homework to do. That is everything we have on how to make the Periodic Table and its elements in Infinite Craft. We have a lot more recipes here on Twinfinite, including ones on how to make skyscrapers and electricity.

related content
Read Article Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)
A Roblox character shooting zombies in Mineral War Tycoon.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide - Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Category:
Guides
Guides
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to Uncap Strength in Deepwoken
A tavern of characters sat together in Deepwoken 3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Uncap Strength in Deepwoken
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)
A Roblox character shooting zombies in Mineral War Tycoon.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide - Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Category:
Guides
Guides
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to Uncap Strength in Deepwoken
A tavern of characters sat together in Deepwoken 3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Uncap Strength in Deepwoken
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 4, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.