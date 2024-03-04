Using letters to create things in Infinite Craft is something I consider really cheesy. Elements from the periodic table, on the other hand, seem like fair game to me. Combining them into words is as challenging as getting them in the first place. So, to help you out, here is how to make the entire Periodic Table in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Periodic Table in Infinite Craft

To make the term Periodic Table in Infinite Craft, combine Period + Tree. You’ll only need 13 combinations in total to achieve it. Here is a list of them:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Tree = Wood Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Plant = Tea Tea + Wood = Table Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Forest = Rainforest Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen Oxygen + Table = Periodic Periodic + Tree = Periodic Table

That was the easy part. Next, we’ll look at how to infer all 118 of the elements from the table.

How to Get All Periodic Table Elements in Infinite Craft

Now, we are starting off with Oxygen (8) already acquired and with the Periodic Table (numbers in the brackets denominate the atomic number of the element). We will be making all of the elements in one go, so buckle up, because it’s a long one. Here we go:

Oxygen + Water = Hydrogen (1) Table + Steam = Iron (26) Iron + Earth = Metal Metal + Metal = Gold (79) Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Periodic Table = Helium (2) Dandelion + Water = Wine Wine + Fire = Alcohol Metal + Alcohol = Tin (50) Oxygen + Tin = Titanium (22) Tin + Gold = Bronze Bronze + Periodic Table = Copper (29) Water + Water = Lake Periodic Table + Lake = Mercury (80) Lake + Water = Ocean Earth + Ocean = Island Island + Periodic Table = Iodine (53) Island + Gold = Treasure Island + Island = Continent Continent + Table = Map Map + Treasure = X Wind + X = Y Periodic Table + Y = Yttrium (39) Helium + Yttrium = Ytterbium (70) Y + X = Z Z + Titanium = Zirconium (40) Z + Tin = Zinc (30) Zinc + X = Xenon (54) Xenon + Helium = Neon (10) Zinc + Continent = America America + Periodic Table = Americium (95) Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Fire = Ash Ash + Tree = Pencil Pencil + Dust = Eraser Periodic Table + Eraser = Rb Rb + Periodic Table = Rubidium (37) Periodic Table + Ash = Carbon (6) Earth + Rubidium = Radium (88) Rubidium + Radium = Radon (86) Radon + Ash = Argon (18) Ocean + Ocean = Sea Sea + X = C C + Dust = CD CD + Argon = Cadmium (48) Argon + Eraser = Arsenic (33) Neon + Steam = Light Light + Tea = Litea Litea + Periodic Table = Lithium (3) Light + Arsenic = Phosphorus (15) Litea + Ytterbium = Lutetium (71) Continent + Radon = Asia Asia + Lutetium = Aluminium (13) Arsenic + Tea = Poison Island + Poison = Snake Snake + Periodic Table = Cobalt (27) Copper + Poison = Green Green + Fire = Chlorine (17) Poison + Tea = Sleep Sleep + Asia = Insomnia Insomnia + Periodic Table = Tantalum (73) Water + Plant = Swamp Swamp + Tree = Mangrove Mangrove + Periodic Table = Manganese (25) Manganese + Rubidium = Magnesium (12) Manganese + Lake + Potassium (19) Potassium + Carbon = Krypton (36) Plant + Ocean = Coral Coral + Periodic Table = Calcium (20) Asia + Mangrove = India India + Yttrium = Indium (49) Insomnia + Dust = Allergies Allergies + Metal = Nickel (28) Titanium + Nickel = Nitinol Nitinol + Xenon = Nitrogen (7) Neon + Nickel = Neonickel Neonickel + Yttrium = Neodymium (60) Earth + Earth = Mountain Lake + Mountain = Fjord Lake + Alcohol = Vodka Vodka + Fjord = Scandinavian Scandinavian + Yttrium = Scandium (21) Fjord + Continent = Europe Europe + Periodic Table = Europium (63) Europium + Eraser = Erbium (68) Water + Ocean = Fish Fish + Europe = Eel Eel + Periodic Table = Selenium (34) Selenium + Iodine = Technetium (43) Technetium + Selenium = Tellurium (52) Island + Green = Ireland Rubidium + Ireland = Dublin Dublin + Helium = Dublinium Dublinium + Technetium = Dubnium (105) Tellurium + Erbium = Terbium (65) Ash + Plant = Tobacco Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Water = Oasis Oasis + Tobacco = Hookah C + Tin = Computer Computer + Oasis = Silicon (14) Computer + Earth = Dirt Dirt + Wood = Fence Insomnia + Map = Lost Fence + Lost = Stray Stray + Rubidium = Strontium (38) Dirt + Europe = Germany Germany + Oxygen = Germanium (32) Germanium + Yttrium = Gadolinium (64) Germany + Tree = Christmas Periodic Table + Christmas = Holmium (67) Hookah + Periodic Table = Bismuth (93) Bismuth + Radium = Polonium (84) Polonium + Bismuth = Plutonium (94) Arsenic + Bismuth = Antimony (51) Bismuth + Dubnium = Bohrium (107) Bohrium + Terbium = Hafnium (72) Radon + Technetium = Francium (87) Francium + Ash = Astatine (85) Francium + Calcium = Caesium (55) Francium + Lutetium = Fluorine (9) Earth + Antimony = Lead (82) Lead + Terbium = Tungsten (74) Bismuth + Nitrogen = Boron (5) Helium + Boron = Beryllium (4) Boron + Ocean = Barium (56) Boron + Krypton = Bromine (35) Boron + Technetium = Tennessine (117) Tennessine + Hafnium = Hassium (108) Hassium + Bohrium = Meitnerium (109) Tennessine + Selenium = Seaborgium (106) Tennessine + Calcium = Californium (98) Tennessine + Francium = Flerovium (114) Tennessine + Copper = Roentgenium (111) Roentgenium + Eraser = Rhenium (75) Rhenium + Zirconium = Rhodium (45) Rhodium + Computer = Chromium (24) Rhodium + Tea = Silver (47) Rhodium + Iodine = Iridium (77) Iridium + Lutetium = Osmium (76) Iridium + Bohrium = Dysprosium (66) Dysprosium + Hassium = Darmstadtium (110) Darmstadtium + Hassium = Copernicium (112) Dysprosium + Technetium = Promethium (61) Promethium + Rubidium = Praseodymium (59) Promethium + Scandium = Samarium (62) Promethium + Xenon = Protactinium (91) Protactinium + Protactinium = Uranium (92) Uranium + Fjord = Thorium (90) Californium + Radium = Berkelium (97) Californium + Radon = Rutherfordium (104) Rutherfordium + Polonium = Curium (96) Californium + Rutherfordium = Einsteinium (99) Californium + Dubnium = Nobelium (102) Nobelium + Protactinium = Fermium (100) Lutetium + Nobelium = Lawrencium (103) Tennessine + Bismuth = Nihonium (113) Tennessine + Nihonium = Moscovium (115) Moscovium + Manganese = Mendelevium (101) Moscovium + Nihonium = Oganesson (118) Moscovium + Technetium = Livermorium (116) Bromine + Zirconium = Brimstone Brimstone + Periodic Table = Sulfur (16) Sulfur + Iodine = Sodium (11) Aluminium + Sulfur = Alum Alum + Zinc = Gallium (31) Gallium + Sulfur = Thallium (81) Thorium + Thallium = Thulium (69) Thulium + Lake = Lanthanum (57) Lanthanum + Earth = Cerium (58) Lanthanum + Thorium = Actinium (89) Helium + Roentgenium = HeRo HeRo + Oasis = Paladin Tellurium + Paladin = Palladium (46) Palladium + Gold = Platinum (78) Platinum + Neon = Neptunium (93) America + Wood = Baseball Bat Baseball Bat + America = Babe Ruth Babe Ruth + Periodic Table = Ruthenium (44) Fence + Mountain = Wall Wall + Dandelion = Graffiti Baseball Bat + Graffiti = Vandal Vandal + Ytterbium = Vandalybium Vandalybium + Manganese = Vanadium (23) Vanadium + Neonickel = Niobium (41) Chlorine + Mercury = Teeth Teeth + Manganese = Molar Niobium + Molar = Molybdenum (42)

There you have it. All 118 elements should now be in your inventory. Including the Periodic Table part at the start, this whole thing took us over 200 combinations.

This is by far the biggest craft I’ve done yet, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the resources from Yui’s recipe lookup site and the speedrunning community over on the official Infinite Craft Discord server, Fantomat, analog hors, and StarGazing | Pony Pile especially.

What Can You Make with These Elements?

The real question is, what can’t you make? By completing this craft and with the whole Periodic Table unlocked, you’ll probably place yourself within 10 or so combinations from any term in the game. However, remember that this recipe isn’t perfect and that there is still more room for improvement.

Anyway, you’ve now got some chemistry homework to do. That is everything we have on how to make the Periodic Table and its elements in Infinite Craft. We have a lot more recipes here on Twinfinite, including ones on how to make skyscrapers and electricity.