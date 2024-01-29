How to Use Palworld Duplication Glitch

Although Palworld doesn’t necessarily have any cheats, a few workarounds can improve your experience tremendously. We’re here to show you how to use the Palworld duplication glitch to make crafting easier.

Palworld Duplication Glitch, Explained

The tried and true Palworld infinite duplication glitch involves a quick maneuver at the base. Firstly, you must select the recipe you desire with the materials you want to copy. In my case, I went with the Metal Chest, but you’ll also need to ensure the necessary resources are not in your inventory. If you stay within the base, it will use all those materials instead (if you have them in a chest) and not duplicate anything.

Next, go to the outer blue line of the base radius and quickly tap Build or Build Continuously as you exit out of it. You may have to do it a few times to get it right, as it mandates you to precisely hit build at the blue line. One way I confirmed that it worked was by placing a chest with the exact amount of resources near it. Then, I checked my inventory shortly after.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You’ll just need to make several attempts at walking back and forth and hope for the best in your timing. For me, it only took about a minute to work, ultimately providing me with an ingot duplication. I also double-checked the storage chest to see that my already-made items were still there.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Aside from the Metal Chest, you can go for recipes with more materials to get more bang for your buck. So, just peruse around the Inventory collection to see which ones are most valuable.

Palworld players can also use other duplication glitches if they want to try out an alternative option. YouTuber Idicus suggests turning off your Wi-Fi connection while setting up a build and then turning it back on. This works specifically for those with a server, and it should copy materials the same way as the glitch mentioned above.

Now that you know how to use the Palworld duplication glitch, check out our tips and tricks guide for more helpful content. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to stay on the Pal-filled train.