How to Use Jump Shot Creator in NBA 2K25

The game of basketball has plenty of nuances involved other than trying to put the ball into the basket. In a day and age where marginal gains can make a world of difference when it comes to elite sport, players should take every advantage they can get. You can certainly do that by creating your own customized jump shot in NBA 2K25, something unique that plays to your strengths and gives the defenders a bad time. Here’s how you can do it.

Creating Your Jump Shot in NBA 2K25

Once you start up NBA 2K25 for the first time, you will go through the process of creating your MyPLAYER, and one of the options available is to adjust the animations. This can be your gameplay animations, celebrations, and more. For jump shots, you can create your own by jumping into the Jump Shot creator menu.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

After naming your jump shot, it’s time for the finer details so you can adjust for the Release Height, Defensive Immunity, Release Speed, and Timing Stability stats, which will come in handy whether you are running and gunning, or using the good old pick and roll.

Lower/Base

The first option to choose is for your Lower/Base animation, and depending on your choice from the extensive selection, this will be how you’ll build your jump shot moving forward. Our recommendation is for a decent release height to avoid the defenders, while emphasizing either Release Speed or Timing Stability so you can nail those shots consistently.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Upper Release 1/Upper Release 2

Similarly, you want to go for shooting animations that complement what you are hoping to get out of your jump shot. There is no one perfect scenario, where all the stats are max’ing out, so be sure you know your balance when choosing the animations for Upper Release 1 and 2.

Blending & Release Speed

Here, you can make further adjustments to the animation blending between the two Upper Releases, which will further fine-tune the ultimate results from your custom creation.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

After you have done all that, remember to save your changes, and head back to the animations menu to change up your jump shot to the custom one. Another thing to note is that if you want access to all the various jump shot animations that you may have obtained, you will need to have a high enough stat in either Mid-Range or 3PT Shots as well as the right height, so improving your MyPLAYER will help.

Now that you are all caught up on how to use Jump Shot Creator in NBA 2K25, it’s time to head out onto the court. For more help with the game, be sure to consult our other guides on topics like how to buy and change animations or all VC prices and microtransactions.

