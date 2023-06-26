How to Use Gil Bug in Final Fantasy 16
Become rich by selling valuables.
While playing Final Fantasy 16, you will eventually obtain a strange item called Gil Bug. Although the game is quite clear about its use in the description, some players may want extra clarification about this object. Therefore, we have created this guide that will explain everything you need to know about Gil Bug.
Final Fantasy 16 Gil Bug Guide
Gil Bug is a valuable item you can sell to a vendor to obtain 200 Gils. The easiest way to trade this object is by speaking to Charon at the Hideaway and pressing R2 to enter the Sell menu. You must use R1 to open the materials list and scroll down until you find Gil Bug.
Once you’ve adjusted the number of items you want to sell using the left and right D-pad buttons, you can hold X to confirm. Since Charon seems to have a deep pocket, you can sell as many Gil Bugs as you like.
Besides Gil Bug, you can also sell other valuable items to vendors. Here’s the list:
- Gil Bug: 200 Gils.
- Black Blood: 400 Gils.
- Goblin Coin: 800 Gils.
- Empty Shard: 1,600 Gils.
- Amber: 3,200 Gils.
- Fallen Enigma: 5,000 Gils.
Now that you have sold all Gil Bugs in your collection, you can use the money to buy some useful gear from Charon. I highly suggest purchasing the Wages of Warcraft accessory since this equipment can increase the amount of experience you can gain, making the leveling-up process in Final Fantasy 16 easier.
About the author
- All Signboard Locations in Final Fantasy 16 (‘And They Opened Up My Mind’ Trophy)
- How to Get Grimalkin Hide in Final Fantasy 16
- How to Use Photo Mode in Final Fantasy 16
- 10 Final Fantasy 16 Tips & Tricks for Beginners
- How to Help Harpocrates Attain Knowledge Level 5 in Final Fantasy 16 (‘The More You Know’ Trophy)