How to Use Escape Pod in Dave the Diver

The seas can be very dangerous in Dave the Diver, especially as you start exploring the depths. While you could always just swim back up to the surface when you’re running low on oxygen, sometimes you might not have enough to get back in time. That’s where the escape pods come in handy, so here’s how to use them in Dave the Diver.

Using Escape Pods in Dave the Diver

Escape pods are scattered all over the ocean map in Dave the Diver, and they’re meant to be an exit point you can use to leave the ocean immediately. You’ll be able to identify them by the light blue glowing walkie talkie icon, as shown in the screenshot down below.

The escape pods also spawn in fixed points on the map, meaning it’s possible to mentally map out where all of them are, and plan out your expeditions accordingly. To use an escape pod, simply swim over to it, then press and hold space bar to interact with it. Once the bar fills up, the escape pod will appear, allowing you to get back up to the surface immediately.

However, do be warned that if you get attacked while trying to interact with the pod, the bar progress will reset. You’ll need to make sure that you’re in the clear and that there are no aggressive fish trying to attack you before you call the pod.

We recommend making use of the escape pods whenever you’re low on oxygen, or if you’re overencumbered and can’t make it back to the surface without running out of oxygen.

And that's all there is to the escape pods in Dave the Diver.