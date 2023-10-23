How to Reverse Flux as Miles in Spider-Man 2

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the two Spider-Men will gain several new powers as they experience various events and fight numerous enemies. Miles’ electric abilities will become even more powerful as he faces his old enemy, Martin Li. One of his new powers is called Reverse Flux, and you will need to use it to unlock the Overdrive trophy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Overdrive Trophy Guide

You will automatically obtain the Reverse Flux ability during the No Escape main mission, where Miles attempts to escape after being kidnapped by Kraven. After making your way through the dungeon, you will find yourself inside a makeshift arena where you must fight to the death against Martin Li.

The man will not go down easily, and you need to beat him several times before he pulls you into the negative realm. Miles must confront his insecurities and demons while being taunted by twisted versions of his beloved people. Luckily, our hero is someone who doesn’t know the word give up and obtains the Reverse Flux ability.

Reverse Flux is an area-of-effect attack that can pull nearby enemies toward you and then push them away. It’s not the strongest ability in Miles’ arsenal, but it can be very useful, especially when you pair it with Venom Smash.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you want to unlock the Overdrive trophy, you simply need to pull six or more enemies simultaneously using Reverse Flux. You should be able to obtain this achievement while in the negative world since Mister Negative will throw numerous shadowy opponents at you.

However, if you fail to gather enough enemies. You can use the Web Grabber gadget to pull distant opponents toward you.

Now that you know how to perform Reverse Flux and unlock the Overdrive trophy, you can check out other Spider-Man 2 articles below. I also recommend reading the top 15 best Easter Eggs list and the Wakanda Forever tribute location post.