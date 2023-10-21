Guides

Spider-Man 2 Full Missions List

Low commitment.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the two web-slingers zip around New York City to protect it from new emerging threats. The game is largely linear in nature, with a few side missions to check out along the way, but it’s still useful to have a full list of all the main and side missions you can take on in Spider-Man 2.

All Main Missions in Spider-Man 2

There are a total of 31 main story missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we’ve listed them all down below. The mission names aren’t exactly very spoiler-y, but if you’re sensitive to that kind of thing, we recommend scrolling down quickly to the list of side missions instead.

  1. Together
  2. Finally Free
  3. It’s All Connected
  4. Set Things Right
  5. This Isn’t You
  6. Trouble With Harry
  7. Don’t Be Scared
  8. Anything Can Be Broken
  9. No Escape
  10. I’m The Hero Here
  11. Wake Up
  12. It Chose You
  13. New Threads
  14. Wings of My Own
  15. Stay Positive
  16. The Flames Have Been Lit
  17. Good Men
  18. Funky
  19. Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
  20. Science Buddy
  21. A Second Chance
  22. Master Illusionist
  23. Make Your Own Choices
  24. Bad Guys on the Block
  25. Healing the World
  26. Amends
  27. Not on My Watch
  28. Roll Like We Used To
  29. Show Me New York
  30. One Thing At a Time
  31. Surface Tension

All Side Missions in Spider-Man 2

Of course, aside from the main story quests, there are a handful of side missions to check out as well.

There are generally two types of Side Missions you can take on. The first type are Side Stories, which are smaller quests you can take on to flesh out the events and characters that pop up during the main missions.

The others fall into the category of FNSM App Requests, which are smaller quests that come up over the course of your adventure. These are less crucial to the main story, but still help to breathe life into Spider-Man 2’s version of NYC. We’d definitely recommend knocking these out if you really want to get the full experience.

Here are the Side Stories available in Spider-Man 2:

  1. Grand Finale
  2. Room for the Future

And here are all the FNSM App Requests in the game:

  1. Find Grandpa
  2. Rooftop Fireworks
  3. Photo Help
  4. Howard
  5. Graffiti Trouble
  6. Monster in Queens

How Long It Takes to Beat the Game

In our playthrough, it took us around 18 hours to beat the main story and all of the main missions, and 32 hours to 100% the game and knock out all of the optional quests to get the platinum trophy. So with that in mind, if you’re just looking to blast through the main story, you should be able to get that done within a weekend. After that, you’ll need to spend a bit more time with the game if you want to see everything it has to offer.

And those are all of the main and side missions in Spider-Man 2. Be sure to stay keyed to Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, and check out our other guides down below.

Related Posts

About the author

Zhiqing Wan

Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Comments