Spider-Man 2 Full Missions List

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the two web-slingers zip around New York City to protect it from new emerging threats. The game is largely linear in nature, with a few side missions to check out along the way, but it’s still useful to have a full list of all the main and side missions you can take on in Spider-Man 2.

All Main Missions in Spider-Man 2

There are a total of 31 main story missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we’ve listed them all down below. The mission names aren’t exactly very spoiler-y, but if you’re sensitive to that kind of thing, we recommend scrolling down quickly to the list of side missions instead.

Together Finally Free It’s All Connected Set Things Right This Isn’t You Trouble With Harry Don’t Be Scared Anything Can Be Broken No Escape I’m The Hero Here Wake Up It Chose You New Threads Wings of My Own Stay Positive The Flames Have Been Lit Good Men Funky Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt Science Buddy A Second Chance Master Illusionist Make Your Own Choices Bad Guys on the Block Healing the World Amends Not on My Watch Roll Like We Used To Show Me New York One Thing At a Time Surface Tension

All Side Missions in Spider-Man 2

Of course, aside from the main story quests, there are a handful of side missions to check out as well.

There are generally two types of Side Missions you can take on. The first type are Side Stories, which are smaller quests you can take on to flesh out the events and characters that pop up during the main missions.

The others fall into the category of FNSM App Requests, which are smaller quests that come up over the course of your adventure. These are less crucial to the main story, but still help to breathe life into Spider-Man 2’s version of NYC. We’d definitely recommend knocking these out if you really want to get the full experience.

Here are the Side Stories available in Spider-Man 2:

Grand Finale Room for the Future

And here are all the FNSM App Requests in the game:

Find Grandpa Rooftop Fireworks Photo Help Howard Graffiti Trouble Monster in Queens

How Long It Takes to Beat the Game

In our playthrough, it took us around 18 hours to beat the main story and all of the main missions, and 32 hours to 100% the game and knock out all of the optional quests to get the platinum trophy. So with that in mind, if you’re just looking to blast through the main story, you should be able to get that done within a weekend. After that, you’ll need to spend a bit more time with the game if you want to see everything it has to offer.

