Spider-Man 2 Wakanda Forever Tribute Location

The Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise showcases many tributes to the beloved Black Panther series, from the Wakanda Embassy building to an honoring of the late Chadwick Boseman. Now, the latest installment has brought in a new way to show off our love for the series, and we’re here to show you how to find the Wakanda Forever tribute in Spider-Man 2.

Where to Find Wakanda Tribute in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Wakanda Forever tribute can be found at the Embassy of Wakanda in Midtown, the same location used in Spider-Man 2’s predecessor (circle icon in the middle.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While there, you can spot the building near the NYC Hotel and Social New Collective structure. Players can also look out for the notable Wakanda flags above the doorway, where there should be a few signs stationed.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can go up to the two entrances to perform the Wakanda Forever salute using the triangle button. It should be noted that this interaction can only be done with Miles, as Peter does not have this feature available. With that being said, Miles can perform the salute as many times as you want, and you can always visit again at a later time.

To commemorate the Black Panther series, you can equip Miles’ Forever Suit, which can be unlocked at Level 27 with 55 Tech parts and two Hero Tokens. The outfit showcases four different styles: red, black, yellow, and purple. But, if you want to get the complete Black Panther look, the standard black is the way to go, given that it’s almost an exact replica of T’Challa’s version.

Now that you know where to find the Wakanda Forever tribute in Spider-Man 2, you can discover more Easter Eggs, including the Science Trophy trophy.