The adventures awaiting players in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales put through their paces thanks to the new threats that have emerged in New York City. Beyond their natural instincts and smarts, the heroes can always do with better gadgets and upgraded skills, which requires a certain investment from players. To help you become an even better Spider-Man, be sure to use this guide on how to get rare tech parts in Spider-Man 2 as part of your approach.

What Are Rare Tech Parts?

Used for upgrading gadgets and Suit Tech, tech parts come in two variants – the normal and rare types. While the former is much more easily gathered both in the open world as well as from activities, the latter is quite a bit harder to come by.

They in turn serve as a more valuable resource for upgrades and cosmetic purchases, filling the roll that would normally be occupied by City Tokens or Hero Tokens. For the later upgrades, more and more rare tech parts will be required, which is why it is recommended that players stock up on Rare Tech Parts whenever they can in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Getting Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2

On that note, there are several ways you can amass Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2. We’ve broken them down below so you know exactly what to do and when.

District Progression

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As you continue to clear out each of the Districts in New York City, Rare Tech Parts can be nabbed by finishing tasks in the area. Each time you complete enough tasks to receive the first reward for completing a district, the game gives you two Rare Tech Parts. With 14 districts in the game, that amounts to 28 Rare Tech Parts you can gather via this method.

Prowler Stashes

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

A better, more reliable source of rare tech parts early on in the game comes from clearing the Prowler Stashes left by Miles’ Uncle Davis. By getting to these locations and solving the puzzles, you can access safes that contain a healthy supply of Rare Tech Parts; 3 per Stash to be precise. Complete all 9 Stashes to gather all 27 potential Parts.

EMF Experiments

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The EMF Experiments that you can undertake as Peter also reward you with 3 Parts each. Their completion requirements run the gamut from shooting gallery segments with bee drones to genetic modification puzzles.

There are nine EMF Experiments that show up throughout the game, with one only appearing in the endgame. Consider knocking them out if you need another 24 to 27 Rare Tech Parts.

Tech Crates

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As you explore New York, you’ll likely stumble upon both normal blue Tech Crates shinier gold Tech Crates. Opening the latter will reward you with Rare Tech Parts, albeit in smaller amounts. You can make these valuable chests visible on your map by unlocking and equipping the All Seeing Suit Tech from the Traversal Tree.

Story Progression

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Last but not least, the game is quite generous in doling out Parts as players continue on its narrative path. This will be more obvious toward the second half of the game, so fret not if you find yourself running low. Just keep playing and more will come your way.

That's everything you need to know about how to get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2.