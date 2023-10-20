Much akin to its predecessors, Spider-Man 2 boasts a multitude of collectibles and resources to accumulate as you swing through the New York city skyline. Amongst them are Hero Tokens, and obtaining them can be a bit of a head-scratcher if you’re new to the game. As a result, if you’re curious as to how to get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2, we’ve got your back. Let’s get into it!

How to Obtain Hero Tokens

In short, to acquire Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2, you’re going to need to complete these five side quest categories:

The Flame – A four-part story-based questline.

– A four-part story-based questline. Hunter Bases – This entails clearing an area of enemies much like Kingpin’s Construction Zones in the first game. Once you complete three Hunter Blinds, you’ll unlock a larger Hunter base.

– This entails clearing an area of enemies much like Kingpin’s Construction Zones in the first game. Once you complete three Hunter Blinds, you’ll unlock a larger Hunter base. Cultural Museum – A two-part quest for Miles’s mum.

– A two-part quest for Miles’s mum. Mysteriums – These are fighting challenges that are orchestrated by Mysterio.

– These are fighting challenges that are orchestrated by Mysterio. Symbiote Nests – In total, there are 10 of these and they’re late-game side quests that involve fighting off enemies while trying to protect a bomb for two minutes or so.

Each time you complete one of these five side quest categories, you’ll net yourself between two and ten Hero Tokens.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

What Do Hero Tokens Do?

Once you’ve unlocked enough Hero Tokens, you’ll be able to spend them on new suits such as the Webbed Suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, the Forever Suit which pas homage to the Black Panther, and other more detailed or specialized costumes.

Additionally, they’re needed to unlock some of the better Suit Tech upgrades as well, like improved health or and increased damage. These will be crucial in the latter half of the game, wherein enemies get some major health and defense increases.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2. For more on the game, make sure to take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go. And for more tips, tricks, and guides, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.