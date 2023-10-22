What Was Kraven Sick With in Spider-Man 2? Explained

Though Kraven seems like an unstoppable giant, the version in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is actually the villain at his weakest. There is mention here and there in the game regarding this being a kind of final act for the legendary hunter, but it might be unclear why. The game does a decent job of letting you figure out for yourself what has Kraven so sick.

Please beware that there are spoilers below , so if you have not yet finished the game, it would be wise to return to this guide later.

Spider-Man 2 Kraven Illness Explained

There is some early-game chatter regarding how Kraven has been gathering prominent villains in an attempt to make the ultimate hunt. Through random dialogue, the Hunters all suggest that this is the last one. Though Kraven puts on a brave front, there’s no way he isn’t suffering throughout every encounter with him in the story.

The first way to find this out is during The Flames Have Been Lit, where you can explore Kraven’s study. On a deck in the back of the room are several pill bottles with drugs that Spider-Man identifies as “for late-stage chemotherapy.”

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This means Kraven is afflicted with some type of cancer. It’s bad enough that he knows it’s nearly his time to go, and a letter in the study shares his hopes that this last hunt kills him rather than the sickness.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

What Type of Cancer Does Kraven Have In Spider-Man 2

While you can find out that Kraven has cancer, the game doesn’t specify exactly which type is what’s killing him. The “late-stage” part of that description likely means the drugs are for treating whichever cancer is at its fourth stage. That means the cancer has advanced to other parts of the body.

While it still depends on the origin of the cancer, survivability chances can be as low as single digits, so it’s likely Kraven has one of the worst ones. This puts into perspective why he wanted the whole blowout fight and why he realized Venom was the ultimate target.

Perhaps one of the best aspects of Kraven being a great villain is that you never outwardly see any weakness.