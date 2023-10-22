Top 15 Best Easter Eggs in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Like the original, Spider-Man 2 showcases a significant amount of hidden features, whether it be a nod to another Marvel installment or an adorable Peter/Miles plushie. As both an Easter Egg enthusiast and a Spidey fan, I had a ton of fun discovering these unique finds while swinging around the lively city, and there’s more than enough to make any Marvel stan happy. So, if you want to look closer into New York City and its iconic heroes, here are our picks of the best Easter Eggs in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Before we go ahead with the Easter Egg list, it should be noted that there will be minor spoilers, primarily with an unlockable suit, but there won’t be anything that significantly impacts the story.

Tomb Raider Reference

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the first things I did in my Easter Egg-finding adventures was scour the city of New York for any punny building names or notable structures. Although it felt like trying to find a needle in a haystack, a shop named “Tome Raider” immediately caught my eye as a reference to the hit Tomb Raider series. You can’t necessarily raid tombs as Lara Croft this time, of course, but at least customers can get lost in the world of literature.

Plenty of other building locations have some quirky names, including Spoiler Studios, which seems to be a company that preserves the spoilers surrounding the game.

The Return of the Spider-Men Mural

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you played Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you’ll undoubtedly remember the mural of the Spider-Men that first began with Peter Parker’s Spidey as the hallmark. It took some convincing to finally place the “other Spider-Man” on the wall, but fortunately, Miles earned his keep and could accompany his partner on the artwork right near his home.

I was happy to see the return of this vibrant mural in Spider-Man 2, along with a bunch of other designs that derived from the original. The graffiti art certainly makes the city feel much more alive and creates more of a genuine New York experience.

Spider-Men Dolls

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While on the Roll Like We Used To main mission, you can spot the very first Spider-Man plushie in Peter’s old room, bringing a fluffier side to the mighty hero. Not only will you find the stuffed toy during this quest, but you will also discover them much more as you progress through the campaign and side missions.

If you feel like Miles got neglected in this plushie extravaganza, he does get his own doll if you look at Spider-Man’s (the cat) bed during the Cultural Museum questline. What makes this find even better is the fact that the owner of the feline initially catered to Peter’s version, so it’s nice to see both Spider-Men getting the love they deserve.

Books Galore

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Anytime I saw a bookcase in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, I knew there had to be something interesting to find with its unique literature titles. One of the first ones I found was the Flying Spiders: A Myth novel, which is an ironic subject to write about since Miles and Peter are basically flying spiders with their web wings.

Another intriguing book to marvel at is the Demonic Drug: How Devil’s Breath Changed Medical Opinion piece, demonstrating the devasting aftermath of the original. On the brighter side, you can uncover Dekyln’s Guide to Training Pigeons if you want to become a bird expert like Howard.

Coney Island Map Change

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

In the A Second Chance quest, you’ll get to kick back and relax at Coney Island Park while the Spider-Men have some much-needed downtime. Given that there’s a lot to do there, you can get lost in the funfair, forcing you to rely on the surrounding maps, like any regular theme park. However, players can actually make this process much easier by simply opening their map to get the complete Coney Island Park experience.

Instead of the traditional layout of New York, you’ll get a detailed map focusing on the funfair itself, marking the notable spots you can visit during the mission. In return, players can attach a Coney Island-themed accessory to Peter once they’ve gone through each one, rewarding them with a new Spider-Man look for a short time.

Peter & Miles Have Different Companion Photos & Mission Logs

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Insomniac Games could have easily copied and pasted several features between Miles and Peter, but since the company is all about the little details, each has its own unique elements. You can see an excellent example of this when the two characters are on the phone with different characters, in which they will have a distinct contact photo based on their relationship with the companion.

With Miles (on the left side), you can see Ganke’s more playful side, given their close friendship, while Peter’s depicts a more polite and reserved photo. Mission logs are also catered differently with the Spider-Men, depending on their outlook on certain situations. For instance, Peter will talk about how he had a great time during his slice-of-life-esque mission, while Miles’ description of the same quest talks about how he wishes he was there.

Wakanda Forever Tribute

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Those who are fans of the beloved Black Panther series can become the iconic hero himself with the Forever suit, featuring a similar design to T’Challa’s. Of course, it isn’t the exact same in regard to the Spider-Man symbol, but you can undoubtedly recognize its familiar cat-like headgear and sharp claws. A claw necklace is also a part of the design to make you feel more like the great king.

The name of the suit itself is meant to be an ode to the Wakanda Forever film and a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It’s a bittersweet outfit that will bring out a lot of emotions for Black Panther lovers and fans of the famous actor.

Peter Wears More Black Clothes As Venom

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Similar to Tobey Maguire, you’ll notice that Peter Parker wears an awful lot of black clothing when he harnesses his Venom powers. It wasn’t something I initially caught at first, yet it becomes more apparent as he hones in on his Symbiote skills.

Compared to Peter’s outfits at the beginning of Spider-Man 2 and the original, he rarely wears this color, with the exception of his Anti-Ock suit in the first installment. Then, you can gradually see how much Venom consumes him as his appearance changes. Now, all we need is for Parker to say, “I’m going to put some dirt in your eye” to at least one enemy as a full-circle moment for the Sam Raimi films.

Kraven Family Tree

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

When diving deeper into Kraven’s history, you can stumble upon his family tree during the middle of the campaign to unravel the mystery of his past. Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has its own depiction of his background, it does take some inspiration from the comic book universe. At the heart of the tree is Kraven, himself, or in this case, Sergei Kravinoff, with his beloved Sasha and a few others that have been ultimately scratched out.

As you may expect, the rest of his children are a powerful bunch in the comic book world, including Vladimir as the Grim Hunter and the estranged Anastasia. Fortunately, even those who haven’t read these books can learn more about the complicated history of Kraven through the Hunter-based side missions.

Captain America Shield Frisbee

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Any eagle-eyed Marvel fan will immediately recognize Captain America’s iconic shield that is now used as a frisbee amongst New York residents. You’ll encounter one of these for the first time during the start of your Photo Ops missions, as well as many others throughout the city.

The frisbee is more than just a callback to the courageous Captain America, given that Spider-Man relatively bested him with his shield in the fan-favorite “Underoos” moment of the Captain America: Civil War movie. Maybe one day we’ll see Spider-Man eventually make it to the Avengers, just like how it plays out in the film franchise.

Wong’s Note

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Doctor Strange fans were happy to see the appearance of the Sanctum Sanctorum in the original installment, yet there isn’t much to it besides its location on the map. Luckily, Spider-Man 2 has given more meaning to this building during the Make Your Own Choices quest, exhibiting a note from a familiar character.

If you didn’t get the chance to read the note within those few seconds, it mentions a trip to Nepal that the Doctor and Wong recently came back from. It isn’t surprising to hear about this specific destination since this is where Strange’s powers were born. Even more so, it makes me wonder if and when Doctor and possibly Wong will arrive in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.

Villain-Inspired Graffiti Art

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Spider-Men aren’t the only stars of the show when it comes to the endless graffiti art throughout New York, with each Sinister Six member plaguing the walls of several structures. For example, players can catch sight of artwork with the Rhino, along with the design of a Scorpion piece with the wording “Pest Control” as its title. Then, the group comes together with Doctor Octopus as the true mastermind (with Kingpin trapped in jail), reflecting the events in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

You could honestly spend a considerable amount of time looking for more amazing graffiti designs across the city, especially with the artistry of the exceptionally talented Hailey Cooper.

Miles’ Spider-Man Comic Book Collection

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Amazing Fantasy #15 comic book has appeared once again in the Spider-Man universe, which can be seen in a crate in Miles’ room. Those who have watched Into the Spider-Verse may remember this book when Morales first learned about his powers, and now it has returned for another round in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is the first-ever publication to feature Spider-Man back in 1962, proving that Miles Morales is Peter’s biggest fan.

Besides the collection, Miles’ room contains even more Easter Eggs, like a crumpled-up newspaper of the Daily Bugle, a company known to hate the Spider-Men. You can also take a look at a picture of one of his first outfits, the Great Responsibility Suit, to see how far the character has come.

Adidas Gear

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Advertisements in gaming are a reasonably rare concept to see, so I was surprised when I spotted a familiar Adidas bag on countless NPCs. I suppose it makes sense for this brand to make it in-game, considering the Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom real-life collection for Spider-Man 2’s official release.

But, if you are worried about being bombarded with advertisements, it seems to be the only marketing item, and a relatively minor one, I might add. It creates a more realistic experience, no matter how subtle it may be, especially when each New Yorker carries around the classic Greek coffee cups.

Mysterio’s Spider-Man Tombstone

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Side Story questline brings out Miles’ deepest, darkest fears while he tries to complete each Mysterium challenge where nothing is as it seems. One, in particular, showcases a Spider-Man tombstone as a way to morbidly tease the hero in a classic Mysterio fashion. You could also consider the fact that the character (spoilers ahead) has, unfortunately, met his end in several comic books.

Besides the tombstone, you can spot a Roxxon sign floating around, which plays a big part in Morales’ arc in his standalone game. It’s certainly a cruel way to bring down the character mentally, and with everything that’s happened to him, maybe it’s time to leave the poor boy alone (it’s wishful thinking, I know.)