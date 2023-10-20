Guides

All Photo Op Locations in Spider-Man 2

Get me pictures of Spider-Man!

Taking a Photo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The fun-filled Photo Ops missions have returned in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, revamping the classic mechanics from the original. Compared to the first installment, the city of New York feels much more alive as you learn about its people and culture through the art of storytelling. We’ll go over each area across the map to help you find all Photo Op locations in Spider-Man 2.

How to Complete Photo Ops Challenge in Spider-Man 2

You’ll unlock the Photo Ops challenges during the Show Me New York questline as Peter tries to find a way to make money (superheroes need to eat, right?). The first objective will begin in Little Odessa, and completing it unlocks the rest of the points of interest on the map.

Little Odessa Photo Ops Locations

High Stakes

High Stakes Little Odessa Photo Ops Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The very first Photo Op will be laid for you as a tutorial mission, where you must take a picture of two people tossing around a frisbee on a roof.

High Stakes Photo Op Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

We’re Here Every Week

Where to Find We're Here Every Week Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Another picture can be taken nearby of the city’s oldest farmer’s market. All you need to do is snap a photo of the merchants and patrons below the Farm Fresh Vegetables Organic banner.

We're Here Every Week Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Bodega Beef

Bodego Beef Photo Ops Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The last Little Odessa Photo Ops location can be found near the edge of the location. Players will spot two cat mascots with Spider-Man head gear as they bicker with each other.

The Bodega Beef Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Williamsburg Photo Ops Location

Hidden Oasis

Hidden Oasis Photo Ops Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the first Williamsburg Photo Ops can be tricky to spot since you’ll need to get the shot at a specific angle. While here, players must use the Zip to Point action on top of an old water tower.

Williamsburg Water Tower in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Look below, and you’ll see a party going on inside, which is the point of interest needed for the picture.

Hidden Oasis Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Downtown Brooklyn Photo Ops Locations

Now That’s a Bridge

Now That's a Bridge Photo Ops Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As you travel to Downtown Brooklyn, you must take a photo of the famous Manhattan Bridge, which can be done from the street view level.

Now That's a Bridge Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Beach Party

Beach Party Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Toward the edge of the Downtown Brooklyn location, you’ll spot a familiar hand from none other than the notorious Sandman. The subject will be located on the beachside with a campfire next to it.

Beach Party Photo Op Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Champion of Champions

Champion of Champions Photo Op Location
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can go to the pier at Coney Island Park to get a shot of the hot-dog-eating champion next to the Coney Island Seafood restaurant.

Champion of Champions Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Downtown Queens Photo Ops Location

We’ll Treat You Like Family

We'll Treat You Like Family Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On 45th Avenue and 6th Street, you’ll need to look out for the purple-colored sign of Jiri’s Hummus. It will be across from the Pizza on the Corner restaurant.

We'll Treat You Like Family Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Astoria Photo Ops Locations

The Masked Challenger

The Masked Challenger Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can find a Photo Ops objective at a wrestling competition, where you’ll discover one of the contenders on the side.

The Masked Challenger Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Step up to the Plate

Step Up to the Plate Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the top-right corner of Astoria’s island, you’ll unlock a Photo Ops destination near some baseball fields. Players can take a picture of a group of people hanging out as they converse with each other.

Step Up to the Plate Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Harlem Photo Ops Location

The City Game

The City Game Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It’s time to put your basketball shoes with the next Photo Ops destination in Spider-Man 2. You’ll need to go inside the gates of the basketball court to take a picture of the locals during a match.

The City Game Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Central Park Photo Ops Locations

The Truth

The Truth Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Conspiracy theorists are alive and well in New York, and you can get a photo of one of them in action on a Central Park walkway.

The Truth Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To the Beat

To the Beat Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Another Central Park Photo Op can be taken at a local dance-off competition in front of the bandshell. You can join the crowd to get a snap of someone busting a move.

To the Beat Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Upper West Side Photo Ops Location

Kinda Fanboys

Kinda Fanboys Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the top of the Upper West Side rooftop building, Spider-Man 2 players can take a picture of two shirtless men wearing Peter and Miles’ masks.

Kinda Fanboys Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Upper East Side Photo Ops Location

The Roof Court

The Rooftop Court Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On the top of the D’saligo building, you can take a photo of a rooftop tennis match from an elevated angle. Players can take advantage of a nearby structure to get enough distance for the shot.

The Rooftop Court Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Midtown Photo Ops Locations

We Haven’t Forgotten

We Haven't Forgotten Photo Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Marvel’s Spider-Man fans will undoubtedly remember the Oscorp Industries building, which harnesses a Photo Op location with a group of protestors at the bottom of the stairs.

We Haven't Forgotten Photo in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Audition Piece

The Audition Piece Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Below the Radio City Music Hall entrance, you can snap a picture of a Broadway Performer with a hat (behind the bus stop.)

The Audition Piece Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Hell’s Kitchen Photo Ops Location

The Duel

The Duel Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can find a Photo Op at one of New York’s local music scenes, in which the picture can be taken with a guitar and bongo player.

The Duel Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Greenwich Photo Ops Locations

Telling Time

Telling Time Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can take yet another Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 on the sidewalk of Greenwich (in front of Empire State University), showcasing a man on a box. When taking the shot, it’s best to get a clear picture without any bystanders in the way, as it won’t count for the objective otherwise.

Telling Time Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Greenwich Mural

Greenwich Mural Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On top of the Truman Bar/apartment building, you can snap a photo of a colorful mural on the side of a brick structure.

Greenwich Mural Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Chinatown Photo Ops Locations

Checkmate

Checkmate Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the Chinatown Photo Ops can be found near a group of people watching an intense chess match.

Checkmate Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Little Taiyaki Cart

The Little Taiyaki Cart Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can find the last Chinatown Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 near several shops like Cheyenne and House of Xiang. From there, you can take a snap of the Little Taiyaki Cart next to the street.

The Little Taiyaki Cart Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Financial District Photo Ops Location

It Was an Accident

It Was an Accident Photo Op Location in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the edge of the map, you can take the last Photo Op of the game on the road, with two people arguing near a taxi.

It Was an Accident Photo Op in Spider-Man 2
Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve found all the Photo Ops locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can pat yourself on the back now that you’ve completely captured the beloved city of New York. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more content about the game.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments