The fun-filled Photo Ops missions have returned in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, revamping the classic mechanics from the original. Compared to the first installment, the city of New York feels much more alive as you learn about its people and culture through the art of storytelling. We’ll go over each area across the map to help you find all Photo Op locations in Spider-Man 2.
- How to Complete Photo Ops Challenge in Spider-Man 2
- Little Odessa Photo Ops Locations
- Williamsburg Photo Ops Location
- Downtown Brooklyn Photo Ops Locations
- Downtown Queens Photo Ops Location
- Astoria Photo Ops Locations
- Harlem Photo Ops Location
- Central Park Photo Ops Locations
- Upper West Side Photo Ops Location
- Upper East Side Photo Ops Location
- Midtown Photo Ops Locations
- Hell’s Kitchen Photo Ops Location
- Greenwich Photo Ops Locations
- Chinatown Photo Ops Locations
- Financial District Photo Ops Location
How to Complete Photo Ops Challenge in Spider-Man 2
You’ll unlock the Photo Ops challenges during the Show Me New York questline as Peter tries to find a way to make money (superheroes need to eat, right?). The first objective will begin in Little Odessa, and completing it unlocks the rest of the points of interest on the map.
Little Odessa Photo Ops Locations
High Stakes
The very first Photo Op will be laid for you as a tutorial mission, where you must take a picture of two people tossing around a frisbee on a roof.
We’re Here Every Week
Another picture can be taken nearby of the city’s oldest farmer’s market. All you need to do is snap a photo of the merchants and patrons below the Farm Fresh Vegetables Organic banner.
The Bodega Beef
The last Little Odessa Photo Ops location can be found near the edge of the location. Players will spot two cat mascots with Spider-Man head gear as they bicker with each other.
Williamsburg Photo Ops Location
Hidden Oasis
One of the first Williamsburg Photo Ops can be tricky to spot since you’ll need to get the shot at a specific angle. While here, players must use the Zip to Point action on top of an old water tower.
Look below, and you’ll see a party going on inside, which is the point of interest needed for the picture.
Downtown Brooklyn Photo Ops Locations
Now That’s a Bridge
As you travel to Downtown Brooklyn, you must take a photo of the famous Manhattan Bridge, which can be done from the street view level.
Beach Party
Toward the edge of the Downtown Brooklyn location, you’ll spot a familiar hand from none other than the notorious Sandman. The subject will be located on the beachside with a campfire next to it.
Champion of Champions
You can go to the pier at Coney Island Park to get a shot of the hot-dog-eating champion next to the Coney Island Seafood restaurant.
Downtown Queens Photo Ops Location
We’ll Treat You Like Family
On 45th Avenue and 6th Street, you’ll need to look out for the purple-colored sign of Jiri’s Hummus. It will be across from the Pizza on the Corner restaurant.
Astoria Photo Ops Locations
The Masked Challenger
Players can find a Photo Ops objective at a wrestling competition, where you’ll discover one of the contenders on the side.
Step up to the Plate
At the top-right corner of Astoria’s island, you’ll unlock a Photo Ops destination near some baseball fields. Players can take a picture of a group of people hanging out as they converse with each other.
Harlem Photo Ops Location
The City Game
It’s time to put your basketball shoes with the next Photo Ops destination in Spider-Man 2. You’ll need to go inside the gates of the basketball court to take a picture of the locals during a match.
Central Park Photo Ops Locations
The Truth
Conspiracy theorists are alive and well in New York, and you can get a photo of one of them in action on a Central Park walkway.
To the Beat
Another Central Park Photo Op can be taken at a local dance-off competition in front of the bandshell. You can join the crowd to get a snap of someone busting a move.
Upper West Side Photo Ops Location
Kinda Fanboys
At the top of the Upper West Side rooftop building, Spider-Man 2 players can take a picture of two shirtless men wearing Peter and Miles’ masks.
Upper East Side Photo Ops Location
The Roof Court
On the top of the D’saligo building, you can take a photo of a rooftop tennis match from an elevated angle. Players can take advantage of a nearby structure to get enough distance for the shot.
Midtown Photo Ops Locations
We Haven’t Forgotten
Marvel’s Spider-Man fans will undoubtedly remember the Oscorp Industries building, which harnesses a Photo Op location with a group of protestors at the bottom of the stairs.
Audition Piece
Below the Radio City Music Hall entrance, you can snap a picture of a Broadway Performer with a hat (behind the bus stop.)
Hell’s Kitchen Photo Ops Location
The Duel
You can find a Photo Op at one of New York’s local music scenes, in which the picture can be taken with a guitar and bongo player.
Greenwich Photo Ops Locations
Telling Time
Players can take yet another Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 on the sidewalk of Greenwich (in front of Empire State University), showcasing a man on a box. When taking the shot, it’s best to get a clear picture without any bystanders in the way, as it won’t count for the objective otherwise.
Greenwich Mural
On top of the Truman Bar/apartment building, you can snap a photo of a colorful mural on the side of a brick structure.
Chinatown Photo Ops Locations
Checkmate
One of the Chinatown Photo Ops can be found near a group of people watching an intense chess match.
The Little Taiyaki Cart
Players can find the last Chinatown Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 near several shops like Cheyenne and House of Xiang. From there, you can take a snap of the Little Taiyaki Cart next to the street.
Financial District Photo Ops Location
It Was an Accident
At the edge of the map, you can take the last Photo Op of the game on the road, with two people arguing near a taxi.
Now that you’ve found all the Photo Ops locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can pat yourself on the back now that you’ve completely captured the beloved city of New York. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more content about the game.