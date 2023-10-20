The fun-filled Photo Ops missions have returned in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, revamping the classic mechanics from the original. Compared to the first installment, the city of New York feels much more alive as you learn about its people and culture through the art of storytelling. We’ll go over each area across the map to help you find all Photo Op locations in Spider-Man 2.

How to Complete Photo Ops Challenge in Spider-Man 2

You’ll unlock the Photo Ops challenges during the Show Me New York questline as Peter tries to find a way to make money (superheroes need to eat, right?). The first objective will begin in Little Odessa, and completing it unlocks the rest of the points of interest on the map.

Little Odessa Photo Ops Locations

High Stakes

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The very first Photo Op will be laid for you as a tutorial mission, where you must take a picture of two people tossing around a frisbee on a roof.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

We’re Here Every Week

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Another picture can be taken nearby of the city’s oldest farmer’s market. All you need to do is snap a photo of the merchants and patrons below the Farm Fresh Vegetables Organic banner.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Bodega Beef

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The last Little Odessa Photo Ops location can be found near the edge of the location. Players will spot two cat mascots with Spider-Man head gear as they bicker with each other.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Williamsburg Photo Ops Location

Hidden Oasis

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the first Williamsburg Photo Ops can be tricky to spot since you’ll need to get the shot at a specific angle. While here, players must use the Zip to Point action on top of an old water tower.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Look below, and you’ll see a party going on inside, which is the point of interest needed for the picture.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Downtown Brooklyn Photo Ops Locations

Now That’s a Bridge

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As you travel to Downtown Brooklyn, you must take a photo of the famous Manhattan Bridge, which can be done from the street view level.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Beach Party

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Toward the edge of the Downtown Brooklyn location, you’ll spot a familiar hand from none other than the notorious Sandman. The subject will be located on the beachside with a campfire next to it.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Champion of Champions

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can go to the pier at Coney Island Park to get a shot of the hot-dog-eating champion next to the Coney Island Seafood restaurant.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Downtown Queens Photo Ops Location

We’ll Treat You Like Family

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On 45th Avenue and 6th Street, you’ll need to look out for the purple-colored sign of Jiri’s Hummus. It will be across from the Pizza on the Corner restaurant.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Astoria Photo Ops Locations

The Masked Challenger

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can find a Photo Ops objective at a wrestling competition, where you’ll discover one of the contenders on the side.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Step up to the Plate

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the top-right corner of Astoria’s island, you’ll unlock a Photo Ops destination near some baseball fields. Players can take a picture of a group of people hanging out as they converse with each other.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Harlem Photo Ops Location

The City Game

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It’s time to put your basketball shoes with the next Photo Ops destination in Spider-Man 2. You’ll need to go inside the gates of the basketball court to take a picture of the locals during a match.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Central Park Photo Ops Locations

The Truth

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Conspiracy theorists are alive and well in New York, and you can get a photo of one of them in action on a Central Park walkway.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To the Beat

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Another Central Park Photo Op can be taken at a local dance-off competition in front of the bandshell. You can join the crowd to get a snap of someone busting a move.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Upper West Side Photo Ops Location

Kinda Fanboys

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the top of the Upper West Side rooftop building, Spider-Man 2 players can take a picture of two shirtless men wearing Peter and Miles’ masks.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Upper East Side Photo Ops Location

The Roof Court

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On the top of the D’saligo building, you can take a photo of a rooftop tennis match from an elevated angle. Players can take advantage of a nearby structure to get enough distance for the shot.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Midtown Photo Ops Locations

We Haven’t Forgotten

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Marvel’s Spider-Man fans will undoubtedly remember the Oscorp Industries building, which harnesses a Photo Op location with a group of protestors at the bottom of the stairs.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Audition Piece

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Below the Radio City Music Hall entrance, you can snap a picture of a Broadway Performer with a hat (behind the bus stop.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Hell’s Kitchen Photo Ops Location

The Duel

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can find a Photo Op at one of New York’s local music scenes, in which the picture can be taken with a guitar and bongo player.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Greenwich Photo Ops Locations

Telling Time

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can take yet another Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 on the sidewalk of Greenwich (in front of Empire State University), showcasing a man on a box. When taking the shot, it’s best to get a clear picture without any bystanders in the way, as it won’t count for the objective otherwise.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Greenwich Mural

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On top of the Truman Bar/apartment building, you can snap a photo of a colorful mural on the side of a brick structure.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Chinatown Photo Ops Locations

Checkmate

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the Chinatown Photo Ops can be found near a group of people watching an intense chess match.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Little Taiyaki Cart

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Players can find the last Chinatown Photo Op of Spider-Man 2 near several shops like Cheyenne and House of Xiang. From there, you can take a snap of the Little Taiyaki Cart next to the street.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Financial District Photo Ops Location

It Was an Accident

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

At the edge of the map, you can take the last Photo Op of the game on the road, with two people arguing near a taxi.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve found all the Photo Ops locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can pat yourself on the back now that you’ve completely captured the beloved city of New York. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more content about the game.