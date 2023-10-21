Top 12 Best Suits in Spider-Man 2 You Need to Get First

While the suits featured in Spider-Man 2 might not offer any specific abilities or buffs, there are still some that outshine their contemporaries. This might be due to the fact that they feature extra bells and whistles which help players stand out during their web-slinging escapades; or, it could be thanks to their designs nailing what makes Spider-Man an iconic hero. Regardless, we’ve compiled our list of the 12 best suits in Spider-Man 2 you need to get first.

Anti-Ock Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Originally reserved for the finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Anti-Ock costume is hands-down one of Insomniac’s best suit designs and one of the best suits in Spider-Man 2.

Boasting a sleek metallic look with a glowing Spider Symbol and eyes, the suit pops without being obnoxious. You’ll stand out even amid the most chaotic battle, and its importance to a past game’s plot helps it to feel relevant and fitting in most any cutscene you choose to wear it in.

It doesn’t take long to unlock this cosmetic either. After you reach Level 17, you can rock it whenever you’d like for a pittance of Tech Parts and City Tokens.

Bodega Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

We’d be remiss not to include the Bodega Cat suit on a list of the best suits in Spider-Man 2.

Just as it did in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this costume sees Theo’s cat Spider-Man join Miles in his high-flying escapades by riding along in a back pack. While he might not pop out to help Miles with his finishers as often, he’ll still poke out his head in truly daring feats of gravity defiance or when a scene would otherwise be crushingly serious.

It’s the perfect Suit to lighten up your playthrough with, and you can unlock it fairly early on by reaching level 24 quickly.

Kumo Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While the majority of Peter’s Suits in Spider-Man 2 stick to some specific themes and aesthetics, the Kumo Suit stands out thanks to its minimal use of traditional elements.

Where most any other costume might try to accentuate its webbing, Spider Symbol, or other defining features, this outfit opts to forge its own path. One can still make out that it’s Spider-Man, but aspects like its arm designs, prominent clothing items, and wrist accessories help to give it the feeling that it’s nothing like what came before it.

If all of this sounds like your kind of cosmetic, you can unlock it almost immediately after starting your playthrough and reaching Level 6.

Best There Is Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While it takes a while to reach the level needed to unlock the Best There Is Suit, it’s more than worth it for both X-Men fans and drip afficionados alike.

Incorporating elements of Wolverine’s costume into Miles’ suit, this outfit is especially fetching when you apply the different Suit Styles to it. You’ll be able to race around the battlefield, obliterating enemies while rocking a yellow suit complete with a mask sporting Logan’s iconic black points.

Unfortunately, you will need to reach Level 52 to gain access to these threads. Our guide on reaching the max level fast can help you do just that even if you aren’t far into the story yet.

Iron Spider Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While there are several Suits dedicated to the many Spider-Man films, the Iron Spider stands as one of the best thanks to a few different factors.

In addition to its gleaming metallic aesthetic, this costume also stands out thanks to the way it perfectly pairs with Peter’s Spider Arms skills and abilities. You’ll feel like Tom Holland’s web-slinger every time you activate the mechanical appendages, tearing through foes with rapid blows and spiraling charge attacks.

Just be prepared to grind if you want to use this Suit as your primary outfit. It doesn’t unlock until Level 54, and requires a hefty amount of Regular and Rare Tech Parts.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Sometimes, extra can be a good thing, or at least that’s the impression this Suit will give you.

Offering a more casual twist on Miles’ Advanced Suit, this loadout sees him rocking a helmet which replaces the usual mask with a digital display. It’ll even change according to Miles’ emotions the same way his eyes would while wearing a normal mask, lending it that extra layer of detail that is hard not to appreciate.

Aim to pick this suit up as soon as you reach Level 19, and have a handful of Tech Parts and City Tokens at the ready.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If your goal is to stray as far as possible from the Classis Spider-Man Suit, then the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit is exactly what you’re looking for.

Sporting Miguel O’Hara’s darker and more futuristic take on a web-head costume, the outfit is dark and brooding with literal edges. You’ll look more like an assassin as you dive into groups of criminals, tearing through them like tissue paper in a haze of black and red.

These threads unlock quite early on too, as you can unlock it starting at Level 11.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Let’s be real for a second here: There was no way we weren’t going to include a Spider-Verse outfit on our list of the best Suits in Spider-Man 2. Most all of them offer some of the most striking aesthetics in the series, and they even tout specialized FPS rates to be more in line with the films.

Of them though, the Into the Spider-Verse Suit still reigns supreme. Aside from being iconic, its spraypainted Spider Symbol and red accents pop with a grittiness that the Noir, SB, and Across the Spider-Verse costumes lack.

It’s not too hard to unlock this variant either, as it becomes available at level 30.

Webbed Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

We had to include at least one Symbiote-related outfit on our list of the best suits in Spider-Man 2, and the Webbed Black Suit slightly edges out the competition.

Sporting the unforgettable silver webbing design from the Sam Raimi films, this suit drips with the angst and edge held by its wearer in the original trilogy of films. Unlike other Symbiote Suits though, it never loses its distinctly Spider-Man elements, which does help it to retain a sort of classic quality no matter how you see it.

You can also unlock this suit significantly earlier than the other Symbiote Suits, with it becoming available as soon as you hit Level 31.

Programmable Matter Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Few cosmetics in Spider-Man 2 feel as distinctly Video Game-y as the Programmable Matter Suit does, but that honestly works in its favor.

Comprised of interlinking polygonal fragments, the suit looks like a hyper-polished 3D model out of an earlier era in games. And yet, its pulsing electrical currents give it a sense of unbelievably advanced tech, lending Miles a sense of power other outfits can’t match.

The Suit doesn’t become available until you reach level 37, but chances are you won’t be taking it off much once you do manage to purchase it.

New Red and Blue Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While it may come off as a little plain compared to other entries on this list, the New Red and Blue Suit carries some legitimate weight behind it.

Representative of the final ‘fit worn by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, this costume carries a sense of hope and new beginnings to it. The blue portions gleam in the light, pairing with the more traditional red portions and the modest black webbing designs.

Even if it doesn’t unlock until Level 58, this outfit is a strong contender for the best among the more basic Spider-Man Suit designs, and well worth the effort of adding to your wardrobe.

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

While not all of the costumes unlocked by completing the Side Missions in Spider-Man 2 are amazing, the Smoke and Mirrors Suit is definitely deserving of some applause.

In addition to its Mysterio-inspired color Palette, the outfit also features a helmet that replaces Miles’ face with a ghostly illusion. It can change and adapt slightly during cutscenes, and its Suit Styles allow you to change the illusion’s color for some fun personalization.

The challenges tied to its acquisition are a blast too, as they pit you against enemies in less traditional scenarios to really test your combat prowess. We highly recommend unlocking this costume ASAP if you’re intent on wearing the best Suits in Spider-Man 2.