You don’t have to survive alone in LEGO Fortnite! As soon as you start your Village your new friends will begin to arrive. But what happens if you no longer want a Villager to stay in your world? Find out below how to remove Villagers in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Remove Villagers From LEGO Fortnite World

Every Village needs people to thrive, but what if you want to remove a Villager? Can you ask them to leave? In short the answer is no, you can’t really tell them to leave. However, if you don’t want a Villager to stay, you can never invite them to join your Village in the first place, or you can remove their assigned bed.

As you level up your Village, you will have more people asking to stay. They all have requirements and likes, such as preferring certain items and needing your Village to be at a specific level. Every Villager also requires a bed, so when you want a Villager to become part of the community you will have to build them a bed inside some shelter.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once they don’t have a bed assigned to them anymore, they will have a different icon above their heads. This indicates that they no longer have a bed space in your Village. They may still hang around though, in the hopes that you will build them a bed again!

There is no real point in uninviting a Villager to stay at your Village. However, a part of the game’s progression is to grow the Village. Some of the requirements to levelling up your Village are to have a certain number of Villagers, so think carefully about whether your vendetta against Cuddle Team Leader is really worth it.

That’s all we have on removing Villagers in LEGO Fortnite! For more LEGO Fortnite hints and tips check out some of our guides below.