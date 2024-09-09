How to Play Operations Solo in Space Marines 2

For all of its merits as a multiplayer game, you aren’t alone if you want to dive into Space Marines 2 on your own and play operations solo. The only problem is, there isn’t a dedicated option to do so at the moment. Fortunately, there is a workaround, and we’ve detailed how to use it in this guide on the process.

Recommended Videos

Space Marines 2 Solo Operations – How to Play Alone and Offline in Space Marines 2

Image Credit: Focus Entertainment

Because there isn’t a dedicated option to turn off online play in Space Marines 2, you need to cause the game to disconnect from the server on its own in order to play operations single player. To this end, you have three options you can use to play the game solo.

Disconnect From Internet

The first is to disconnect your console completely from the internet.

After you do so, Space Marines 2 will let you know that you’re offline and ask you if you want to continue to play without connecting to the servers. Press the button prompt that appears on screen to confirm you want to play offline, and then you can go about your day without worry of randoms joining your play session.

Conduct a Network Connection Test

The second is to conduct a Network Connection Test. This option is mainly for PS5 players, as it temporarily disconnects you from the internet without completely severing the connection for game downloads and other apps you’re logged in on. It can work on Xbox as well, but we can’t confirm how often it will work in comparison to the PS5.

To do this, go to your home screen while the game is active and then make your way to the settings menu. Once there, select the Network option and scroll over to the Test Internet Connection option. Select it, and once it’s done, jump back into the game. You can then choose to play in offline mode and don’t have to worry about the game reconnecting until you close it out completely.

Let Space Marines 2 Idle in the Background

Finally, you can do literally nothing at all; or at least, you can for a few minutes.

Simply load up and play Space Marines 2 until you’re at the operation selection area and then go back to your console’s home screen. Let your console or PC idle there for 10 to 15 minutes while the game runs in the background, and then return to it. This typically causes your connection to the game’s servers to be interrupted, and you can then choose to play offline and solo.

And that’s all we have on how to play Space Marines 2 operations solo. It’s not the biggest hassle, and the option to do so without the runaround should be available before long. For more tips and tricks tied to the game, we have guides on all the weapons you can use as well as how to emote and give orders.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy