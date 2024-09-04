Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Space Marines weilding melee and ranged weapons in Space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive
Category:
Guides

All Weapons in Space Marine 2

Become the Emperor's chosen with these assortment of ranged and melee weapons!
Image of Alpay Dedezade
Alpay Dedezade
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:00 pm

As a balls-the-the-wall third-person shooter that evokes the bombastic mayhem of the genre’s glory days, it’s no surprise that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 offers players an assortment of deadly weapons to try their hand at. It takes some of the iconic ranged and melee weapons from the first game and also gives players plenty of new options to choose from when pushing back the Tyranid and Heretic forces. Read on to discover a list of all weapons in Space Marine 2.

Recommended Videos

All Ranged Weapons in Space Marine 2

There’s a huge variety of ranged weapons to try out in Space Marine 2. They provide a decent mix of close, mid, and long-range options, as well as a few that provide decent area of effect damage. Do note that the heavy weapon types (consisting of the Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, and Multi-Meta) can only be wielded by the Heavy class during PvE co-op and multiplayer. Titus can use these weapons in the campaign mode, but it cannot be equipped to his loadout. You will have to drop them if you decide to swap weapons or if you run out of ammo.

Titus aiming with Bolt rifle against Terminid enemies in Space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive

Here are all the ranged weapons in Space Marine 2:

All Primary Ranged Weapons

WeaponDescriptionStats
Auto Bolt RifleFully automatic, close-range rifleFirepower: 2
Accuracy: 3
Rate of Fire: 6+
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 2
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 35
Ammo Reserve: 175
Bolt RifleFully automatic, precision rifleFirepower: 3
Accuracy: 4+
Rate of Fire: 4
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 3
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 25
Ammo Reserve: 125
Heavy Bolt RifleFully Automatic, mid-range rifleFirepower: 2+
Accuracy: 3+
Rate of Fire: 5
Reloading Speed: 4+
Piercing: 4
Range: 6
Magazine Capacity: 45
Ammo Reserve: 180
Stalker Bolt RifleScoped, high-powered, semi-automatic rifleFirepower: 5+
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 2
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 4
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 12
Ammo Reserve: 36
Bolt CarbineMid-range carbine with extremely rapid fireFirepower: 1+
Accuracy: 2
Rate of Fire: 8+
Reloading Speed: 5+
Piercing: 1
Range: 3
Magazine Capacity: 30
Ammo Reserve: 210
Instigator Bolt CarbineScoped precision carbine with three-round burstsFirepower: 2+
Accuracy: 6
Rate of Fire: 9
Reloading Speed: 4
Piercing: 2
Range: 8
Magazine Capacity: 24
Ammo Reserve: 144
Plasma IncineratorRapid-fire, mid-range plasma weapon. Can be chargedFirepower: 4+
Accuracy: 5+
Rate of Fire: 2+
Venting Speed: 3
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 130
Melta RifleClose-range thermal weaponFirepower: 8
Rate of Fire: 1
Reloading Speed: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 1
Magazine Capacity: 5
Ammo Reserve: 15
Bolt Sniper RifleScoped, semi-automatic sniper rifle. Extreme Headshot damageFirepower: 7
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 1
Reloading Speed: 4
Piercing: 6
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 6
Ammo Reserve: 12
Las FusilScoped, single-fire energy rifleFirepower: 8
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 12
Heavy BolterFully automatic heavy weapon. Fire rate accelerates over time.Firepower: 3
Accuracy: 1
Rate of Fire: 8+
Venting Speed: 4
Piercing: 4
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 450
Heavy Plasma IncineratorHigh-powered plasma weapon. Can be chargedFirepower: 8+
Accuracy: 4
Rate of Fire: 1+
Venting Speed: 2
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 35
Multi-MetaClose-range, high-powered thermal weaponFirepower: 8+
Rate of Fire: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 1
Magazine Capacity: 20
Auto Bolt Rifle in menu in space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive via Twinfinite

All Secondary Ranged Weapons

WeaponDescriptionStats
Bolt PistolSemi-automatic precision pistolFirepower: 2+
Accuracy: 4+
Rate of Fire: 4+
Reloading Speed: 8+
Piercing: 1
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 12
Ammo Reserve: 120
Heavy Bolt PistolHigh-powered, semi-automatic, mid-range pistolFirepower: 4+
Accuracy: 6
Rate of Fire: 3
Reloading Speed: 8+
Piercing: 2
Range: 6
Magazine Capacity: 8
Ammo Reserve: 80
Plasma PistolRapid-fire, mid-range plasma pistol. Can be chargedFirepower: 3+
Accuracy: 5+
Rate of Fire: 3+
Venting Speed: 4
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 90
Heavy Bolt Pistol in menu in Space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive via Twinfinite

All Melee Weapons in Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also has an assortment of satisfying melee weapons for you to deal devastating damage up close. There’s a lot of variety on offer that can provide a way to deal damage to multiple foes in a wide arc or focus your assault on a single target. Here are all the melee weapons in Space Marine 2:

WeaponDescriptionStats
ChainswordModerate-speed Melee WeaponStrength: 5+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Slightly better for single targets
Thunder HammerSlow Melee Weapon that deals powerful area-of-effect DamageStrength: 4+
Speed: 3+
Cleaving Potential: 6
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Better for multi targets
Power FistMelee Weapon that deals far-reaching wave DamageStrength: 4+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4+
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi Target?: Slightly better for multi targets
Combat KnifeHigh-speed duelling Melee WeaponStrength: 4+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4+
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Better for single targets
Power SwordVersatile Melee WeaponStrength: 5
Speed: 5
Cleaving Potential: 4
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Balanced between the two
Titus parrying Terminid Elite enemy with Chainsword in Space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive

Be sure to check out all our latest guides for Space Marine 2 here at Twinfinite, including How to Emote, Best Settings, and an All Weapons Tier List here.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Alpay Dedezade
Alpay Dedezade
As a passionate gamer and an experienced writer, Alpay uses his enthusiasm and knowledge to cover a range of game topics and has been featured on Twinfinite, The Game Crater, GamingIntel, Stuff.tv, and TheGamer. When not clacking away at his keyboard, he can be found exploring exciting virtual open worlds, lost in a high-concept TV show, or spending an unnecessary amount of money on yet another Steam sale for games he doesn’t have the time to play.
Link to muckrack.com