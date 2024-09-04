As a balls-the-the-wall third-person shooter that evokes the bombastic mayhem of the genre’s glory days, it’s no surprise that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 offers players an assortment of deadly weapons to try their hand at. It takes some of the iconic ranged and melee weapons from the first game and also gives players plenty of new options to choose from when pushing back the Tyranid and Heretic forces. Read on to discover a list of all weapons in Space Marine 2.
All Ranged Weapons in Space Marine 2
There’s a huge variety of ranged weapons to try out in Space Marine 2. They provide a decent mix of close, mid, and long-range options, as well as a few that provide decent area of effect damage. Do note that the heavy weapon types (consisting of the Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, and Multi-Meta) can only be wielded by the Heavy class during PvE co-op and multiplayer. Titus can use these weapons in the campaign mode, but it cannot be equipped to his loadout. You will have to drop them if you decide to swap weapons or if you run out of ammo.
Here are all the ranged weapons in Space Marine 2:
All Primary Ranged Weapons
|Weapon
|Description
|Stats
|Auto Bolt Rifle
|Fully automatic, close-range rifle
|Firepower: 2
Accuracy: 3
Rate of Fire: 6+
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 2
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 35
Ammo Reserve: 175
|Bolt Rifle
|Fully automatic, precision rifle
|Firepower: 3
Accuracy: 4+
Rate of Fire: 4
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 3
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 25
Ammo Reserve: 125
|Heavy Bolt Rifle
|Fully Automatic, mid-range rifle
|Firepower: 2+
Accuracy: 3+
Rate of Fire: 5
Reloading Speed: 4+
Piercing: 4
Range: 6
Magazine Capacity: 45
Ammo Reserve: 180
|Stalker Bolt Rifle
|Scoped, high-powered, semi-automatic rifle
|Firepower: 5+
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 2
Reloading Speed: 5
Piercing: 4
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 12
Ammo Reserve: 36
|Bolt Carbine
|Mid-range carbine with extremely rapid fire
|Firepower: 1+
Accuracy: 2
Rate of Fire: 8+
Reloading Speed: 5+
Piercing: 1
Range: 3
Magazine Capacity: 30
Ammo Reserve: 210
|Instigator Bolt Carbine
|Scoped precision carbine with three-round bursts
|Firepower: 2+
Accuracy: 6
Rate of Fire: 9
Reloading Speed: 4
Piercing: 2
Range: 8
Magazine Capacity: 24
Ammo Reserve: 144
|Plasma Incinerator
|Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma weapon. Can be charged
|Firepower: 4+
Accuracy: 5+
Rate of Fire: 2+
Venting Speed: 3
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 130
|Melta Rifle
|Close-range thermal weapon
|Firepower: 8
Rate of Fire: 1
Reloading Speed: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 1
Magazine Capacity: 5
Ammo Reserve: 15
|Bolt Sniper Rifle
|Scoped, semi-automatic sniper rifle. Extreme Headshot damage
|Firepower: 7
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 1
Reloading Speed: 4
Piercing: 6
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 6
Ammo Reserve: 12
|Las Fusil
|Scoped, single-fire energy rifle
|Firepower: 8
Accuracy: 10
Rate of Fire: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 10
Magazine Capacity: 12
|Heavy Bolter
|Fully automatic heavy weapon. Fire rate accelerates over time.
|Firepower: 3
Accuracy: 1
Rate of Fire: 8+
Venting Speed: 4
Piercing: 4
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 450
|Heavy Plasma Incinerator
|High-powered plasma weapon. Can be charged
|Firepower: 8+
Accuracy: 4
Rate of Fire: 1+
Venting Speed: 2
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 35
|Multi-Meta
|Close-range, high-powered thermal weapon
|Firepower: 8+
Rate of Fire: 1
Piercing: 10
Range: 1
Magazine Capacity: 20
All Secondary Ranged Weapons
|Weapon
|Description
|Stats
|Bolt Pistol
|Semi-automatic precision pistol
|Firepower: 2+
Accuracy: 4+
Rate of Fire: 4+
Reloading Speed: 8+
Piercing: 1
Range: 5
Magazine Capacity: 12
Ammo Reserve: 120
|Heavy Bolt Pistol
|High-powered, semi-automatic, mid-range pistol
|Firepower: 4+
Accuracy: 6
Rate of Fire: 3
Reloading Speed: 8+
Piercing: 2
Range: 6
Magazine Capacity: 8
Ammo Reserve: 80
|Plasma Pistol
|Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma pistol. Can be charged
|Firepower: 3+
Accuracy: 5+
Rate of Fire: 3+
Venting Speed: 4
Range: 7
Magazine Capacity: 90
All Melee Weapons in Space Marine 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also has an assortment of satisfying melee weapons for you to deal devastating damage up close. There’s a lot of variety on offer that can provide a way to deal damage to multiple foes in a wide arc or focus your assault on a single target. Here are all the melee weapons in Space Marine 2:
|Weapon
|Description
|Stats
|Chainsword
|Moderate-speed Melee Weapon
|Strength: 5+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Slightly better for single targets
|Thunder Hammer
|Slow Melee Weapon that deals powerful area-of-effect Damage
|Strength: 4+
Speed: 3+
Cleaving Potential: 6
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Better for multi targets
|Power Fist
|Melee Weapon that deals far-reaching wave Damage
|Strength: 4+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4+
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi Target?: Slightly better for multi targets
|Combat Knife
|High-speed duelling Melee Weapon
|Strength: 4+
Speed: 4+
Cleaving Potential: 4+
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Better for single targets
|Power Sword
|Versatile Melee Weapon
|Strength: 5
Speed: 5
Cleaving Potential: 4
Defence: Balance
Single or Multi-Target?: Balanced between the two
Be sure to check out all our latest guides for Space Marine 2 here at Twinfinite, including How to Emote, Best Settings, and an All Weapons Tier List here.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:00 pm