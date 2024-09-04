As a balls-the-the-wall third-person shooter that evokes the bombastic mayhem of the genre’s glory days, it’s no surprise that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 offers players an assortment of deadly weapons to try their hand at. It takes some of the iconic ranged and melee weapons from the first game and also gives players plenty of new options to choose from when pushing back the Tyranid and Heretic forces. Read on to discover a list of all weapons in Space Marine 2.

All Ranged Weapons in Space Marine 2

There’s a huge variety of ranged weapons to try out in Space Marine 2. They provide a decent mix of close, mid, and long-range options, as well as a few that provide decent area of effect damage. Do note that the heavy weapon types (consisting of the Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, and Multi-Meta) can only be wielded by the Heavy class during PvE co-op and multiplayer. Titus can use these weapons in the campaign mode, but it cannot be equipped to his loadout. You will have to drop them if you decide to swap weapons or if you run out of ammo.

Image Source: Saber Interactive

Here are all the ranged weapons in Space Marine 2:

All Primary Ranged Weapons

Weapon Description Stats Auto Bolt Rifle Fully automatic, close-range rifle Firepower: 2

Accuracy: 3

Rate of Fire: 6+

Reloading Speed: 5

Piercing: 2

Range: 5

Magazine Capacity: 35

Ammo Reserve: 175 Bolt Rifle Fully automatic, precision rifle Firepower: 3

Accuracy: 4+

Rate of Fire: 4

Reloading Speed: 5

Piercing: 3

Range: 7

Magazine Capacity: 25

Ammo Reserve: 125 Heavy Bolt Rifle Fully Automatic, mid-range rifle Firepower: 2+

Accuracy: 3+

Rate of Fire: 5

Reloading Speed: 4+

Piercing: 4

Range: 6

Magazine Capacity: 45

Ammo Reserve: 180 Stalker Bolt Rifle Scoped, high-powered, semi-automatic rifle Firepower: 5+

Accuracy: 10

Rate of Fire: 2

Reloading Speed: 5

Piercing: 4

Range: 10

Magazine Capacity: 12

Ammo Reserve: 36 Bolt Carbine Mid-range carbine with extremely rapid fire Firepower: 1+

Accuracy: 2

Rate of Fire: 8+

Reloading Speed: 5+

Piercing: 1

Range: 3

Magazine Capacity: 30

Ammo Reserve: 210 Instigator Bolt Carbine Scoped precision carbine with three-round bursts Firepower: 2+

Accuracy: 6

Rate of Fire: 9

Reloading Speed: 4

Piercing: 2

Range: 8

Magazine Capacity: 24

Ammo Reserve: 144 Plasma Incinerator Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma weapon. Can be charged Firepower: 4+

Accuracy: 5+

Rate of Fire: 2+

Venting Speed: 3

Range: 7

Magazine Capacity: 130 Melta Rifle Close-range thermal weapon Firepower: 8

Rate of Fire: 1

Reloading Speed: 1

Piercing: 10

Range: 1

Magazine Capacity: 5

Ammo Reserve: 15 Bolt Sniper Rifle Scoped, semi-automatic sniper rifle. Extreme Headshot damage Firepower: 7

Accuracy: 10

Rate of Fire: 1

Reloading Speed: 4

Piercing: 6

Range: 10

Magazine Capacity: 6

Ammo Reserve: 12 Las Fusil Scoped, single-fire energy rifle Firepower: 8

Accuracy: 10

Rate of Fire: 1

Piercing: 10

Range: 10

Magazine Capacity: 12 Heavy Bolter Fully automatic heavy weapon. Fire rate accelerates over time. Firepower: 3

Accuracy: 1

Rate of Fire: 8+

Venting Speed: 4

Piercing: 4

Range: 5

Magazine Capacity: 450 Heavy Plasma Incinerator High-powered plasma weapon. Can be charged Firepower: 8+

Accuracy: 4

Rate of Fire: 1+

Venting Speed: 2

Range: 5

Magazine Capacity: 35 Multi-Meta Close-range, high-powered thermal weapon Firepower: 8+

Rate of Fire: 1

Piercing: 10

Range: 1

Magazine Capacity: 20

Image Source: Saber Interactive via Twinfinite

All Secondary Ranged Weapons

Weapon Description Stats Bolt Pistol Semi-automatic precision pistol Firepower: 2+

Accuracy: 4+

Rate of Fire: 4+

Reloading Speed: 8+

Piercing: 1

Range: 5

Magazine Capacity: 12

Ammo Reserve: 120 Heavy Bolt Pistol High-powered, semi-automatic, mid-range pistol Firepower: 4+

Accuracy: 6

Rate of Fire: 3

Reloading Speed: 8+

Piercing: 2

Range: 6

Magazine Capacity: 8

Ammo Reserve: 80 Plasma Pistol Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma pistol. Can be charged Firepower: 3+

Accuracy: 5+

Rate of Fire: 3+

Venting Speed: 4

Range: 7

Magazine Capacity: 90

Image Source: Saber Interactive via Twinfinite

All Melee Weapons in Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also has an assortment of satisfying melee weapons for you to deal devastating damage up close. There’s a lot of variety on offer that can provide a way to deal damage to multiple foes in a wide arc or focus your assault on a single target. Here are all the melee weapons in Space Marine 2:

Weapon Description Stats Chainsword Moderate-speed Melee Weapon Strength: 5+

Speed: 4+

Cleaving Potential: 4

Defence: Balance

Single or Multi-Target?: Slightly better for single targets Thunder Hammer Slow Melee Weapon that deals powerful area-of-effect Damage Strength: 4+

Speed: 3+

Cleaving Potential: 6

Defence: Balance

Single or Multi-Target?: Better for multi targets Power Fist Melee Weapon that deals far-reaching wave Damage Strength: 4+

Speed: 4+

Cleaving Potential: 4+

Defence: Balance

Single or Multi Target?: Slightly better for multi targets Combat Knife High-speed duelling Melee Weapon Strength: 4+

Speed: 4+

Cleaving Potential: 4+

Defence: Balance

Single or Multi-Target?: Better for single targets Power Sword Versatile Melee Weapon Strength: 5

Speed: 5

Cleaving Potential: 4

Defence: Balance

Single or Multi-Target?: Balanced between the two

Image Source: Saber Interactive

Be sure to check out all our latest guides for Space Marine 2 here at Twinfinite, including How to Emote, Best Settings, and an All Weapons Tier List here.

