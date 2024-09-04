Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Review – A Bloody Fantastic Return

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on PlayStation 5

It has been 13 long years since we last saw Captain Titus and the Ultramarines in action against the enemies of the Emperor. The extended wait meant many fans would have given up hope on any possible sequel to one of the best third-person action experiences out there for visceral, gory action, so when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was revealed by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, it set the stage for a grand return of something fabulously familiar.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

After fighting against the Tyranid hordes and the inevitable reach of Chaos, not only has Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 provided hours and hours of entertainment, but it also made me feel at ease that games where action and worldbuilding took precedence over everything else are still possible in this day and age. Whether you are new to the series or a returning veteran of ancient campaigns, the trials and tribulations of Titus and his team are one to savor regardless.

Fast forward about 200 years, and we rejoin Titus as he serves on the Deathwatch. After a particularly harrowing defeat at the hands of the enemy, our hero is put back together in the most painful of ways and now serves as a Lieutenant instead. His journey is far from over, especially as the Ultramarines are needed to face down the impending threat of the Tyranids, and with a team of new brothers in tow, thus begin your adventures in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

It is hard not to see the parallels between the sequel and its predecessor, with Titus again at the heart of the proceedings, accompanied by battle brothers Gadriel and Chairon. These characters are given ample room to breathe, allowing their various personalities to bubble to the surface and add to the drama and tension that inevitably arises in times of war.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

Titus remains a brooding but intriguing presence, a man burdened by his past who keeps things too close to his chest. Gadriel echoes Leandros, with the codex serving as his ultimate guide, leading to conflict with the requirements of tactical flexibility out on the battlefields, while Chairon balances things out as this game’s Sidonus, tempering the doubts but still present with his own flaws. Players will have plenty of opportunities to learn about the team as they brave the horrors of war, and it is an excellent way of world-building through the eyes of the Ultramarines that fans will lap up with glee.

It also helps that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is simply gorgeous to witness in action, helped by the Swarm Engine. While environments are restricted to a selection of iconic designs, the charm is in the sheer number of enemies that flood the screen during your missions. When I say there are Tyranid hordes to deal with, it is precisely that: an almost endless stream of creatures crawling and climbing, getting ready to tear you apart in an instant.

This creates action sequences that are memorable and, more importantly, intense. Blasting and cutting through dozens of enemies makes you feel powerful as an Ultramarine, but there is also the danger of getting overwhelmed at every turn. And although the mechanic of being ushered into an arena where you have to defend against numbers is used extensively, the few set pieces that add twists to the formula help spice things up a little more. Imagine hearing the snarls of the Tyranids without clear visibility, and the only way to see them is to use your Bolter as a light source; such sections are always a delight to play.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

This is complemented by a dream come true of an arsenal. Both melee and ranged weapons make it possible for Titus to rain hell down on the horde, and that is how a power fantasy should feel. The likes of the Chainsword and Bolt Rifles are always dependable, but other choices will suit other play styles, yet all are used to create a bloody good time in combat. The limited special weapons are perhaps the best examples, giving you extreme damage capability and still having enough ammo for more than one encounter.

That said, the melee combat is the true highlight of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, getting players up close and personal with the enemy and giving them the eternal rest. The blood and gore are fantastic, aided by finishers that are always enjoyable to watch, and the fact that it restores your armor and recovers lost health are excellent reasons to wade into the thick of the action as well.

This becomes extremely important in the few but satisfying boss fights that lie in wait in the game. The elite are dangerous and hardy, requiring players to muster all their skills and courage to emerge victorious. Smart use of dodges, parries, and counters pave the way to victory, transforming Space Marine 2 into an experience almost akin to the modern Soulslike.

Yet, the constant call of battle is probably the biggest problem that the game possesses as well. If you are not a fan of the blend of ranged and melee combat, there will be little to change your mind about things. Moreover, the enemy variety is not exactly extensive, making it easy to feel fatigued if you are dealing with the same grunts over and over again. With the set pieces depending on these elements, the enjoyment can be easily scuppered if you are looking for a constant infusion of something fresh. This extends to level design as well, and as awesome as it is to see the world of Warhammer 40,000 in the flesh, there are only so many doorways and elevators Titus should be using before it gets old.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

Thankfully, the presence of other willing battle brothers should help ease the pain. I am not talking about the bots, which are not the cream of the crop when there are Tyranids to cut down, but other human players that come into the fold in either campaign or the multiplayer modes present in this sequel. Both Operations and Eternal War provide ways to enjoy the PvE and PvP aspects of the game, and there’s something for everyone.

Operations give you opportunities to run side ops that are crucial to the progression of the main story, a great way to tie things together while offering something new. With six different classes, each bringing pros and cons, you can put together a versatile team that benefits from differing weaponry, perks, and abilities. Unlike the campaign, players can take charge of their class progression here, using XP gained to fine-tune their Ultramarine further. This will likely be something that sees plenty of replayability, so knowing that more content will come in the future helps to build even more excitement and anticipation.

As for Eternal War, that same level of customization is augmented by an even more advanced layer of strategy required to overcome your human opponents. With everyone jumping into the fray being a powerful Ultramarine, the challenge and subsequent sense of triumph will undoubtedly be huge draws for those seeking true glory in 6v6 encounters.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

With beautiful worlds and an even more gorgeous rendition of the daily proceedings of an Ultramarine, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 knows exactly what it can offer and doubles down on it. With splendid combat that is slightly held back by repetition and a universe that has obvious potential, the story of Titus is ripe for more and fans will have much to chew through as they cut down every enemy of the Emperor along the way. Needless to say, either you are with us or against us, but it will be a bloody fantastic time either way.

Level design can be improved A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

