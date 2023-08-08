How to Move Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is abundant in mystifying secrets and treasures ripe for discovery, right from the start of the game. While some may vibrantly stand out when you come across them, others may be a bit more inconspicuous. One such instance is the infamous Scuffed Rock location, which is not so easy to budge to uncover its treasure if you don’t know how. If you’re wondering what to do, here is our handy guide for how to move the Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where is the Scuffed Rock & How to Move It in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The so-called ‘Scuffed Rock’ is actually found very early on in the game, right around the Nautiloid crash site. Its location is found southwest of the wreckage, in a little bay cove area that you can get to by Jumping to the path that leads directly to the rock.

Upon reaching the Scuffed Rock, when you try to interact with it a Perception check will trigger. If you pass it, your character will notice something buried underneath the rock and realize you’ll have to move the rock to get to it. For this step you’ll need someone with high enough Strength, otherwise the rock will be unmovable.

Unless your own character already excels in their Strength stats, Shadowheart is the one recommended for this task as she has a starting Strength stat of 13. Whomever you choose, upon passing the Strength check, you simply need to click and drag the Scuffed Rock off the side, revealing an ornate chest underneath. It contains a variety of items, such as Harper’s Map and notebook.

That concludes our guide for how to move the Scuffed Rock in Baldur's Gate 3.

