There’s a Bizarre Easter Egg Hiding in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Main Menu

Because Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a detailed and intricate title, players have barely started to uncover all the secrets it holds. There’s bound to be easter eggs galore, many of which will be a delightful treat for the Dungeons and Dragons players among its community.

It’s fair to say one uncovered easter egg is not from that category, fitting into the meta and downright bizarre category instead.

Larian Studios’ CEO, Sven Vincke, has been prominent in the game’s launch, whether it’s explaining the difficulties of porting BG3 to Xbox Series X|S or keeping the community updated via his social media accounts. He’s also thought to be the subject of a main menu easter egg.

A picture of Vincke in BG3-esque armor has already done the rounds among the player base, with many admiring his commitment and obvious passion for the game.

An eagle-eyed Redditor then realized one of the game’s characters, visible in the main menu, bares a resemblance to the Larian Studios CEO, to the point of being an incarnation of the man himself in game. They shared their findings to the game’s subreddit on August 7, where it quickly garnered the love and adoration of the BG3 community.

One respondent joked that Vincke was “the true origin character”, while another praised the attention to detail that’s clearly gone into BG3: “When I heard about this I wondered how people knew it was him. But yeah as soon as I saw him in game I knew. It shows you how good they are at adding in the mocap bodies, and how realistic they can be.”

There’s doubtless more easter eggs and winks at the audience for players to uncover, it’s just a matter of being observant enough to find them!

