You can make just about anything in Infinite Craft, from your favorite celebrities to every religion on Earth! By now you may have found a few fun elements and are looking for more, so let us show you how to make Islam in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Islam in Infinite Craft

The path to Islam in Infinite Craft can be found in a few different ways, and we have found two so far. Both are proof you can never predict how Infinite Craft produces new elements! First, we produced Islam by adding Obama to Religion because of the rumors surrounding the 44th President of the United States’ religion.

Then we also tried adding Religion to a bunch of other items including Bacon and it produced Islam again. This is obviously because Islam is one of the religions which forbid the consumption of pork products.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Finding Obama in Infinite Craft

So let’s try the Obama pathway first:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Mist (Fire + Water) = Venus Venus + Mud (Water + Earth) = Adam Venus + Adam = Eve Eve + Adam = Human Human + Human = Family Family + Family = Village Village + Village = Town Town + Town = City City + City = Metropolis Metropolis + Metropolis = Megalopolis Megalopolis + Human = Politician Politician + Human = President President + Human = Obama

Making Religion in Infinite Craft

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Earth = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Steam (Water + Fire) = Glass Glass + Fire = Lens Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow Rainbow + Obama = Hope Hope + Hope = Faith Faith + Faith = Belief Belief + Faith = Religion Obama + Religion = Islam

Making Eggs and Bacon in Infinite Craft

Once you have Religion you can start adding it to all sorts including food items to see what comes up. Here is how to get Eggs and eventually Bacon which will also lead to Islam:

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg Egg + Egg = Bird Bird + Egg = Omelette Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Steam = Rain Rain + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow + Mud = Pig Fire + Pig = Bacon Bacon + Religion = Islam

Now you have produced Islam you can go in to find Muslim (Religion + Islam), Mosque (Prayer + Islam) and Qu’ran (Islam + Bible)! You can create much more if you also bring Change into play from people to your own First Discoveries! Why not see what else you can craft?