You can make just about anything in Infinite Craft, from your favorite celebrities to every religion on Earth! By now you may have found a few fun elements and are looking for more, so let us show you how to make Islam in Infinite Craft.
How to Get Islam in Infinite Craft
The path to Islam in Infinite Craft can be found in a few different ways, and we have found two so far. Both are proof you can never predict how Infinite Craft produces new elements! First, we produced Islam by adding Obama to Religion because of the rumors surrounding the 44th President of the United States’ religion.
Then we also tried adding Religion to a bunch of other items including Bacon and it produced Islam again. This is obviously because Islam is one of the religions which forbid the consumption of pork products.
Finding Obama in Infinite Craft
So let’s try the Obama pathway first:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Mist (Fire + Water) = Venus
- Venus + Mud (Water + Earth) = Adam
- Venus + Adam = Eve
- Eve + Adam = Human
- Human + Human = Family
- Family + Family = Village
- Village + Village = Town
- Town + Town = City
- City + City = Metropolis
- Metropolis + Metropolis = Megalopolis
- Megalopolis + Human = Politician
- Politician + Human = President
- President + Human = Obama
Making Religion in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Earth = Stone
- Stone + Lava = Obsidian
- Obsidian + Steam (Water + Fire) = Glass
- Glass + Fire = Lens
- Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass
- Steam + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Obama = Hope
- Hope + Hope = Faith
- Faith + Faith = Belief
- Belief + Faith = Religion
- Obama + Religion = Islam
Making Eggs and Bacon in Infinite Craft
Once you have Religion you can start adding it to all sorts including food items to see what comes up. Here is how to get Eggs and eventually Bacon which will also lead to Islam:
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Ocean = Tsunami
- Time Machine + Dragon = Dinosaur
- Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
- Egg + Egg = Bird
- Bird + Egg = Omelette
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Steam = Rain
- Rain + Rain = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Mud = Pig
- Fire + Pig = Bacon
- Bacon + Religion = Islam
Now you have produced Islam you can go in to find Muslim (Religion + Islam), Mosque (Prayer + Islam) and Qu’ran (Islam + Bible)! You can create much more if you also bring Change into play from people to your own First Discoveries! Why not see what else you can craft?