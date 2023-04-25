Image Souce: Gameloft via Twinfinite

One of the best parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting crafty with all of the ingredients found in the world. Sometimes characters around the valley will have a certain meal that just so happens to be their favorite thing of the day, or you might just want unique recipes to fill your energy bar. Banana ice cream, for example, will restore 1,884 energy and can also be sold for 641 Star Coins. If you’re looking to make this chilled dessert, here’s how to make Banana Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Banana Ice Cream Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

In order to successfully make Banana Ice Cream, you’ll need to use one of each of these four ingredients:

Banana

Slush Ice

Milk

Sugarcane

To cook this recipe, simply add all of the items to the pot at any cooking station, but you’ll probably save time making this at Chez Remy’s since some ingredients can be found there. If you need some extra help finding all of the items necessary to cook this dessert, continue reading below to find out all of their locations.

Where To Find Banana Ice Cream Ingredients

Banana Ice Cream probably isn’t the best early-game recipe to make considering there are a few locations that need to be made available beforehand. To gather all of the ingredients for this meal, you’ll need to have Chez Remy’s restaurant, Dazzle Beach and Frosted Heights unlocked. Here’s where you can find all of the ingredients:

Banana: Bananas can be gathered from trees in both the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach.

Bananas can be gathered from trees in both the and Slush Ice: Sluch Ice can be purchased from Chez Remy after completing all of his friendship quests.

Sluch Ice can be purchased from after completing all of his friendship quests. Milk: Milk is purchasable from Chez Remy .

Milk is purchasable from . Sugarcane: Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in

We hope this helped you find the ingredients and cook Banana Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more recipes, like how to make vanilla ice cream or carrot cake, make sure to check out our related posts below!

