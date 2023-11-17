Super Mario RPG may not be a particularly challenging role-playing game, but it does feature a fair few puzzles that may leave you stumped every now and then. If you’re wondering how to jump up to the house in Rose Town in Super Mario RPG, here’s what you need to know.

Super Mario RPG Rose Town House and Stairs Puzzle Solution

When you first arrive in Rose Town in Super Mario RPG, you can head north to find an NPC wandering around at the bottom of a small hill. Speak with him, and he’ll tell you that he’s unable to activate the stairs at the hill to lead him back up to his house, as his kid’s messed with the controls within the house again.

To get up to the house, jump on top of the NPC’s head, then jump up again to reach the top of the hill. This will give you access to the house proper.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head inside the house, then go to the second floor and jump on the giant green switch to activate the stairs. This will then allow the NPC to climb up the stairs back up into his house. You can also speak to the kid here to let him know that his dad’s been trapped outside the house the entire time. Before leaving, make sure to snag the two treasures on the first floor, and you’re all set here.

This is an optional puzzle, but being rewarded with two Flowers here is well worth the effort, and it’ll increase your maximum FP, and allow you to cast more spells in battle before getting drained.

That’s all you need to know about how to get to the house in Rose Town in Super Mario RPG. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.