When heading into the caves to mine rare resources, there’s nothing worse than your mining tools wearing out. As such, many players are keen to learn how to increase tool durability in LEGO Fortnite. Employing a similar mechanic to Minecraft, it’s highly requested within the community.

Can You Increase Tool Durability in LEGO Fortnite?

As it stands, there only way to increase tool durability in LEGO Fortnite is to enchant a tool.

To do this, take the item of your choice to an Essence Table. This is one of the more advanced items you can build from the crafting menu. As such, it may take a few Crafting Bench upgrades before you unlock it. Then select the item to enchant and use the Essence of Durability enhancement to increase its durability to the maximum. That requires one Rough Ruby and one Granite Slab.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Of course, you’ll want to use the highest rarity of each item when enhancing it, to make sure it’s as durable as possible. Once the Essence of Durability is applied to your tool up to three times over, that’s the highest possible durability for it in LEGO Fortnite.

That said, many fans in the Reddit community are still unhappy with how quickly their items wear out. It’s especially problematic when you go on long mining expeditions. You’re forced to take lots of equipment, leaving less room in your inventory for any rare findings.

All we can hope for is that Epic Games patches this in any future LEGO Fortnite updates. If the devs increase tool durability permanently, or add the option to toggle it when creating a world, it’d likely save players a lot of hassle.

That’s all for this guide. For more on LEGO Fortnite, read up on all quests in the game, plus how to fix the ‘Unable to Load Your Worlds’ error. There are even more guides below!