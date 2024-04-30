The key to a towering and prosperous kingdom in Manor Lords is ensuring the livelihood of your citizens and knowing how to produce everything you need. As your town grows in size, you’ll need materials such as Wooden Parts to continue scaling up. There are a few steps to make them, however. Here’s our handy guide on how to get Wooden Parts in Manor Lords.

How to Unlock a Joiner’s Workshop in Manor Lords

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Before making Wooden Parts in Manor Lords, you need to have a Joiner’s Workshop to store the wood. One of the most important things about building Burgage Plots in Manor Lords is giving each of them enough land behind the homestead to include other productive amenities. These amenities are crucial to not only providing your town’s citizens and armies with a wide variety of resources, but a steady flow of regional wealth as well.

So first of all, make sure that all of your Burgage Plots stretch back far enough to include these options. The next big step is upgrading your Burgage Plots to Level 2, which requires 4x Timber per plot. Make sure you have at least one Logging Camp well-stocked.

As soon as you have enough plots upgraded to Level 2, click on one to bring up its options menu. At the top right, you should see a white cog symbol with a hammer inside it. Click on it to show a ‘Backyard Expansion’ drop-down menu with all options for expanding that Burgage Plot.

Look for the wooden cog symbol on the second tier down on the list, which is the Joiner’s Workshop. This add-on “enables the production of Wooden Parts and Shields,” and the citizens of that household become artisans for the new shop.

You’ll need 5x Planks to build the expansion, so make sure to have your Sawpit make some if you don’t have any stored.

How to Make Wooden Parts in Manor Lords

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Once your Joiner’s Workshop is up and running, the families living in the adjoining house will immediately start working on producing Wooden Parts and Shields. However, doing so requires a substantial stock of Planks, which serves as the main raw material for these items.

Again, make sure you have at least one Sawpit consistently working nearby that can transport those materials over to the shop. Having both a family and at least one Ox assigned to the Sawpit should ensure that there’s no lapse in productivity.

That concludes our guide for how to get Wooden Parts in Manor Lords.

