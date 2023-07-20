How to Get & Use Broken Keel in Honkai: Star Rail

The Broken Keel Planar Ornament is one of several relic sets introduced in Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2. Although this gear set is designed for support units, it is still quite worthwhile to obtain, especially for end-game players. If you want to know more about Broken Keel Planar Ornaments, you’ve come to the right place because we’ll explain this relic set in detail.

How to Beat Simulated Universe World 7 in HSR

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like other Planar Ornaments, you can only acquire the Broken Keel relic set by completing World 7 in the Simulated Universe. The Difficulty I stage requires your units to be at least on level 61, but I suggest entering this challenge with a level 70 team. The game also recommends bringing Fire, Ice, and Quantum type characters to beat the final boss of World 7.

Here is a F2P team comp you can use:

Main DPS : Qingque

: Qingque Support : Asta

: Asta Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: Trailblazer (Fire)

You can choose several Paths to complete World 7, but I suggest picking the Hunt to quickly remove Ebon Deer’s Ambrosial Arbor branches. If you have strong DPS units but do not have a good healer, you can use the Abundance or the Preservation to stop your characters from dying.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Ebon Deer boss fight in the Simulated Universe is similar to the original battle in the real world. You need to focus on attacking the boss but ensure that you take down Ambrosial Arbor branches that have Lavish Fruits. If two Lavish Fruits are on the field, the Ebon Deer will unleash the Flamboyant Gore attack, which deals Lightning damage to all units.

Once you defeat the elite enemies and the Ebon Deer, you can spend 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier to obtain some Planar Ornaments from the Immersion Reward devices. Unfortunately, you’re not guaranteed to get the Broken Keel relic set since World 7 also features Rutilant Arena gear as a reward.

HSR Broken Keel Best Characters

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Equipping two pieces of Broken Keel Planar Ornaments can activate the set bonus and increase the unit’s Effect RES by 10 percent. However, if the character has more than 30 percent of Effect RES, all party members will receive a 10 percent CRIT DMG buff.

The best character to equip the Broken Keel relic set is Luocha, especially if you are using the Perfect Timing Light Cone. The Planar Ornaments can maximize this Light Cone’s effect and raise Luocha’s healing power and Effect RES, making him even more powerful.

Other units that may use this relic set are Gepard and Fire Trailblazer. The Effect RES buff can help them tank the enemies’ attacks, while the extra CRIT DMG can increase their team members’ lethality.

Although the Broken Keel Planar Ornament is quite a niche relic set, I still recommend grinding for this gear. After all, there may be other HSR characters who could use this equipment in the future, and you will never know how the meta will change when new updates are released.