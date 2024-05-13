How To Get True Ending in Hades 2

After Hades 2‘s surprise early access release, it’s fair to say that the roguelike has taken the gaming world by storm. If you want to uncover all of the story we’ve got so far, here’s everything you need to know about getting Hades 2’s elusive true ending.

Hades 2 True Ending Guide

Hades 2 currently has two endings, each largely indicated by the final boss.

The Melinoë Ending is inevitably the first you’ll experience in the game, with Chronos serving as the final boss. After the battle is done, Melinoë will head to Zagreus‘s room, only to immediately die and respawn. From this point, it’s possible to achieve the second ending.

Image Source: Supergiant Games

In the Fate Ending, Melinoë makes her way to the surface, only to face the second final boss, Eris. This can be considered the “True” ending, and grants Melinoë access to the surface.

However, there’s a big caveat here. The story effectively comes to a close after defeating Eris, but the game is still in early access. Notably, the developers have already confirmed that there are more endings in the works in a conversation with GameInformer.

As such, it currently isn’t possible to get Hades 2’s “true” ending. This may be added in a future update, but we may have to wait until the full release.

Getting the Fate Ending

To get the Fate ending, you’ll need to head to the surface. Along the way you’ll need to face the cyclops Polyphebus, before finally defeating Eris herself. Luckily, as punishing as Hades 2 can be, Eris’s battle strategy largely comes down to teleports and AoE attacks that leave her open. That’s not to say the battle is easy, but you should have the experience you need to take her down at this point.

Luckily, while the story comes to a close, there’s plenty to explore on the surface. Notably, this is the only place where you can gather bronze, a valuable crafting resource.

