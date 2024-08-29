Are you stuck looking desperately for a keycard in the Crimson Dawn Vault? No worries, because we are here to explain how to get Renpalli Station Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws. Keep reading and we will tell you what you need to do.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Renpalli Station Keycard

The Renpalli Station keycard can be found in the Mirogana Crimson Dawn Vault, which is located directly in the Market District, basically in the northern part of Mirogana City, of course.

This is part of the overall Crimson Dawn Vault quest. There are many vaults in Star Wars Outlaws that you can explore, with the main objective of getting into them, while making it back with that precious loot.

How To Get Into The Mirogana Crimson Dawn Vault

The Crimson Dawn Vault can be accessed directly by going to the Market District, if you are friendly with the Crimson Dawn faction, which we definitely recommend doing, you should be able to get in without any issues. But that’s not going to work for the rest of the location, unfortunately.

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Most of the vault is a restricted area, as it will be indicated by your HUD. Even if they consider you to be a friend, you will be attacked if you are spotted in restricted areas. Better get ready to sneak your way past several enemies. Look for the landing pad, and head to the west side of it, you will manage to see a large metal blade fan.

How To Stop The Metal Blade Fan

Once you’ve spotted the metal blade fan, next to the landing pad, it is time to pass through it. But in order to do so safely, the fan needs to be stopped. The thing to do is to follow the cable that departs from the fan and follow it northward.

At the end of the cable, you should find a switch. Order Nix to hold it down while you head through past the now-stopped fan.

Where Is The Renpalli Station Keycard?

Once you are past the small tunnel where the fan stopped, you should come out and look directly to your left. You should find a lever, that can also need to be pressed by telling Nix to do so, but you shouldn’t worry about that for the moment.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Go down into the opening in front of the lever and find a computer that you can hack into. In front of the computer access, there will be a table with many items that you can pick up if you want, such as a Heuristic Processor and an Orichalic Necklace. The Renpalli Station keycard is on the table as well, right in the left corner. Now it is time to find the three other keycards to open up the vault!

That’s all we have for you on the Renpalli Station keycard. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to win at sabacc and how to call the speeder to your location.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy