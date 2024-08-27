All Mirogana Crimson Dawn Vault Keycard Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Any outlaw willing to scout around dangerous areas for intel should be rewarded! Vault quests take you on a journey into some risky places to find various keycards, but the end reward is worth it. Read on for all Crimson Dawn Vault keycard locations in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Mirogana Crimson Dawn Vault Keycard Locations

The Crimson Dawn Mirogana Vault quest is split into five parts, essentially. Firstly, you gather the intel about the keycards by infiltrating the Crimson Dawn district within Mirogana. Then there are three small missions to complete to find each keycard, before taking them back to Mirogana and sneaking back into the Crimson Dawn vault. Before you begin, it is good to note that increasing your reputation with Crimson Dawn makes some of this easier.

Eleera’s Vault Keycard Location

Eleera’s Keycard is hidden in the Crimson Dawn hideout south of Mirogana. If your reputation is good, you don’t have to sneak into the main entrance. To get into the restricted area, you should have Nix distract the merchant and then sneak up on the right side. Remember to stay crouched as you sneak about the restricted area.

Quietly take out the first guard as his back is turned. Then, in quick succession, stun one of the two guards ahead and sneak attack the other while he is distracted. Time your run to the elevator so you don’t get caught by the camera. The elevator will automatically take you down.

Eleera’s keycard is on the desk to the left. There is no way to escape out the back, so only go out there if you want to try and loot whatever they have to offer. Be warned, however, you may end up in a fight! Escape the way you came, sneaking past the camera again and hopping back out over the fence. It is easier to get out than it is to get in.

Zafi’s Vault Keycard Location

To find Zafi’s vault keycard, you need to infiltrate a hostile area overrun by shipjackers. Getting into the area isn’t hard, and once you are in you can take out the guards any way you like. Luckily, you don’t have to stay hidden if you don’t want to. This could be a complete guns-a-blazing adventure if you prefer!

The tricky bit comes when it is time to find the keycard. The magnifier icon shows the general area, but the actual searching is down to you. It is much easier to do this if all guards are taken out first. When the coast is clear, get up onto the main platform in the center. From there, you can get Nix to activate the button to the left while you jump onto the box. It’ll take you across to the large red barrier.

Use Nix again to open the hatch and allow you to shoot your ion pistol at the power to switch off the barrier. Zafi’s keycard is in a container inside.

Odana’s Vault Keycard Location

Odana’s keycard is hidden on a space station, which means you can’t find it until your ship is fit for space travel. Complete the False Flag quest and then head back into space to search the Renpalli Station.

Other than having to clear the False Flag quest first, this is the easiest of the keycard seeking missions. Renpalli Station isn’t hostile so you are free to wander as you please. The keycard is hidden in a storage room within the station, shown on the map above. Once you have all three keycards, make your way back to the Crimson Dawn district of Mirogana City.

Mirogana City Crimson Dawn Vault Location

It is highly recommended that you gain at least a good level of reputation with the Crimson Dawn first. The whole job is just a bit tougher without good rep. This way, you can wander into the main district area with no issue.

The trouble comes when you attempt to access the restricted area. You can walk around to the right of the main entrance and keep to the right as you take out each guard quietly. Don’t get caught! The next bit takes good timing. Use Nix to hold the button powering the giant fan and, timed perfectly, you can sneak through. From there, you can easily find the vault and open it using all three keycards.

Don’t forget to grab all the loot you can find before escaping! Next up, find out where every Mirogana Pyje Syndicate vault key card is hidden.

