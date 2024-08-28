How to Call Speeder to Your Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Sometimes, being left without a vehicle is quite the problem. But no worries, as we will tell you everything you need to know on how to call a speeder to your location in Star Wars Outlaws. It’s a simple trick, but since the game doesn’t include it as part of the tutorial, knowing how to do it will save you a lot of time walking between locations.

How To Spawn Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

In order to call your speeder in Star Wars Outlaws, simply press the Y key or, if you are playing with a gamepad, hold right on the D-pad. It will arrive right away and you can board it and be on your way. But of course, this trick won’t work all the time. If you are in a village then the speeder won’t come since you are not allowed to use it.

Also, there are other restrictions as well. If pressing right on the D-pad seems to not be working, it might be because you need to get further outside the place you’re in. Keep an eye on the speeder icon that you will see at the bottom of your screen. This tells you when you are allowed to call it, so you won’t waste any time.

Image Source: Ubisoft

How To Unlock Speeder In Star Wars Outlaws

Luckily, you don’t really need to do anything to unlock this speedy vehicle in Star Wars Outlaws. Kay will simply get it as part of the progression of the story. As soon as she crashes on the planet Toshara, it’s part of the first mission you get on the planet. From that point on you are free to use it, especially if you are in an open-world area.

That’s all we have for you on how to call a speeder to your location in Star Wars Outlaws. For more information on the game, check out our other articles such as how to win at Sabacc and how to increase reputation quickly.

