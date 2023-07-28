How to Get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2

Weapons are typically well hidden throughout Remnant 2. They either require fulfilling special conditions with NPCs or completing a puzzle. If you want the laser rifle Plasma Cutter, it will take a few steps.

Where to Find the Plasma Cutter

All of this occurs on N’Erud, but it is more than likely that you will have to reroll the world at least once to get all the unique set pieces to spawn.

Get the Navigator’s Helm

Somewhere in one of the N’Erud open areas, you’ll need to find an industrial area with machinery that pounds into the ground. Under one of these will be a hole you can drop down into and enter an underground area. You’ll need to do this quickly after the machinery lifts, but a checkpoint will be nearby if you get flattened.

A humanoid enemy will be down in this underground cavern wearing a special helmet called the Navigator’s Helm. You’ll have to kill them and take it.

Find the Ship

Somewhere in N’Erud (again, in one of the two possible second areas) will be a crashed ship. It likely won’t spawn in the same world as the machinery, so you must reroll N’Erud in adventure mode. It isn’t hard to find as it is a rather big ship. Once you locare it, you can venture into a hole along one of the sides. This will lead to the cockpit area with a locked door. The locked door will send out an identification laser that will open if you wear the Navigator’s Helm.

Once the door is open, you can collect the Plasma Cutter long gun on the other side. In our experience, it’s a decent weapon with solid damage. However, the range is definitely a bit lacking. For more Remant 2 weapon guides, take a look at our links below.