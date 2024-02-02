Just like in Minecraft, Vallheim, LEGO Roblox, and other survival games, getting resources efficiently is paramount in Enshrouded. One that you will need in bulk is a specific type of mushroom. We’ve got you covered, though, as here is everything you need to know on how to get Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded.

Mint Mushroom Meat Location in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

In Enshrouded, you can get Mint Mushroom Meat by chopping down shrooms in the Nomad Highlands. They can be either tall and lean or stubby, and they are always located under the shroud. The image above shows what these two types of shrooms look like in-game.

I’ve had the most luck finding them in Umber Hollow, which is in the middle of the Nomad Highlands. Also, you can find these mushrooms in the Kindlewastes. There are just fewer shroud areas, though.

Finally, one thing you should note is that shrouded areas at higher altitudes won’t have them. By that, I mean the small shroud clouds, Elixir Wells, and Shroud Roots you’ll find in otherwise non-shrouded areas.

Tip for Farming Mushrooms

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

These mushrooms often grow in clusters of two or three, very close to one another. So, by positioning between or in the middle of them, you can damage them all with each swing. That way, you’ll be farming them twice as fast.

What Do You Need Mint Mushroom Meat for in Enshrouded?

The most important thing you’ll need Mint Mushroom Meat for in Enshrouded is the 4th flame altar strength upgrade. Furthermore, you’ll need it to craft the best armor sets if you are playing a bow or a mage build. Those are the Magician, Sharpshooter, and Hunter sets.

Another thing you’ll need plenty of these mushrooms for is crafting decorations. These comfort items will give your rested bonus length a huge boost. Quite versatile for a mushroom, if you ask me.

Anyway, that covers everything you need to know about getting mint mushroom meat in Enshrouded.