how to get metal smelter in LEGO fortnite

As you get further into the late-game of LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to start needing more and more hardy resources for the upgrades you want to make.

To make things out of metal bars like iron or copper, you’ll need to smelt it first, so here’s how to get a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Metal Smelter Crafting Recipe

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to make a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need some ingredients that you can’t just get in any biome. You’ll have to have 15 Brightcore, 35 Obsidian Slabs and three Blast Cores, all of which you can find in lava caves located in the Dry Valley biomes.

In order to get your hands on Brightcore, you’ll need to find a lava cave in a desert, then go in and find some lava. It’ll be hot, so be sure to bring some Snowberry Shakes or Cool-Headed Charms in order to not take damage from the temperature effects. The Brightcore should be near the lava and will look like large gems in the wall that can only be broken by a Rare Pickaxe or one with better durability.

To get the obsidian slabs, you’ll also have to make your way to a lava cave, but you can also take the lower chance and go to a regular cave where you should be able to find it hanging from the ceiling. It’ll also require at least a rare pickaxe to mine, and then you’ll need to process it in a stone breaker to make a slab.

The Blast Cores might serve as more of a problem than the rest of the materials because they aren’t going to be mined like the rest of them. Instead, you’ll get them by defeating Blasters, which are essentially the same thing as Rollers except they explode if you hang out too close to them. They should drop a Blast Core regardless of if they explode or if you kill them, so have some fun with it.

How to Use LEGO Fortnite Metal Smelter

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to use the Metal Smelter, you’ll need a steady flow of Brightcore. That’s right, you’re not done with it even after you’ve made the smelter itself. Recipes in the Metal Smelter will require two Brightcore along with the other ingredient that you’re using, serving as the coal that other games might employ to smelt something down.

Other than that, it functions in relatively the same way as the regular crafting bench, with you having to select the appropriate recipe that you want to make before filling the smelter with the resources it needs to make the end result. Then it’ll just craft your items over time and you’ll be all set.

That’s really all there is for how to make a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite. It’s gonna take some work to gather all of the materials, but once you do you’ll have a very useful tool at your disposal. For more LEGO Fortnite guides like how to make marble slabs or how to get more hearts, be sure to keep checking back here.