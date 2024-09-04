Want to know how to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO fast? The new currency launched in the game’s Max Out season is not only essential for its Special Research, but to battle and catch Dynamax Pokemon in Max Out battles too. There are only two ways to get Max Particles, but this guide will tell you all you need to know.

How to Get Max Particles Quickly in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Twinfinite via Niantic

To quickly get more Max Particles in Pokemon GO, players need to visit Power Spots – new interactable and purple locations that appear on your local pop in a similar manner to Gyms. After interacting with one, you’ll earn 100 Max Particles per location up to a maximum of 800 per day.

To find more Power Spots, access the Nearby menu on the bottom right to reveal any more in the area – along with any Max Battles.

Max Particle Pack

As confirmed on the GO Big with Dynamax announcement post, players will also be able to buy an extra 4,800 Max Particles by buying the Max Particle Pack Bundle at the Pokemon GO Web Store from Sunday, September 8 at 18:00 PDT.

This bundle will be priced at $7.99 or the equivalent in your country’s local currency.

How to Use Max Particles in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Niantic

Max Particles are required to take part in Pokemon GO’s new Max Battles against Dynamax Pokemon – with a certain amount of MP required for each one. For example, the Max Battles for Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle cost 250 MP each.

Max Particles are also required to complete the season’s new Special Research, “To the Max!”, in exchange for rewards like a Dynamax Wooloo Encounter. Once you have caught a Dynamax Pokemon, you can also spend Max Particles to level up its Max Moves and make it more powerful.

