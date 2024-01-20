10 Best Normal Type Pokemon That Are Just Plain Adorable

Normal Type Pokemon are often overlooked in favor of other Typings, as they tend to have much more muted color palettes in terms of design, and also don’t always match up to others when it comes to battle potential.

However, one thing can certainly be said for Normal Types, and that is their sheer cuteness. We’ve rounded up 10 of the most adorable, fluffy, cuddly, and cute ‘Mons for you all to admire, to prove that these critters are much more lovable than ordinary.

Eevee

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

C’mon, Eevee is a Pokemon classic, earning a spot as one of the top fan-favorite ‘Mons of all time. As if this Pokemon wasn’t already adorable enough from the moment it was first revealed, but in recent depictions of the Pokemon anime and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee, this fluffy little friend has even proven itself to be capable of having hair, and wearing it in various styles.

Naturally, this adds to the cuteness factor without a doubt, making this cat-dog-fox creature even more endearing. Need I say more? There’s no way you could turn down a little Eeeve. Not with those eyes.

Skitty

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

This may just be the cutest pink kitty anyone’s ever seen. I mean, how could you not love Skitty? From the tiny body, the stubby little limbs, the squinty cat eyes, and the little mouth with fangs — this Pokemon is all about cuteness! Oh, and as if those details weren’t enough on their own, Skitty tends to chase its tail and make itself dizzy, in true kitten fashion.

From beloved companion to household Pokemon pet, I don’t think you could ever go wrong with having Skitty by your side — just remember to give it plenty of cuddles!

Teddiursa

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Adorable little bear cub? Check. This baby Pokemon is one many fans wish they could just pick up and snuggle like a teddy bear, because…well, it’s just so darn cute! Look at those little eyes and happy little face — this fuzzball is absolutely heartwarming in terms of appearance!

From the stumpy little body to the teeny tiny bear claws, Teddiursa is easily the most adorable bear Pokemon in the franchise (well, at least to me. Again, you’ll have to fight me over this opinion), and that crescent moon on the forehead just adds so much charm to the design. Imagine stargazing with this little buddy on a warm night during your adventures. That’s right, I bet you’re on team Teddiursa now too, right?

Furret

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

There’s one thing I’ve always said about Furret, and that is the fact that I’d love to have one as my little buddy, wrapping itself around my neck and chilling on my shoulder like a fuzzy scarf. Warm and toasty plus accompanied by an adorable buddy? Sign me up. Seriously though, Furret is a Pokemon that is often overlooked when it comes to cuteness, so I’m bringing this long boi the attention he so very much deserves.

Tell me you don’t wanna hold him up above the ground and watch that slinky little pal do a biiig stretch. Plus, those nubby little paws? All the better for nomming on snacks. Furret is about as adorable as Normal Types get, and no, you can’t change my mind. Fight me.

Cinccino

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Cinccino is not only super cute, but this Pokemon is obsessed with keeping its fur clean too, really upholding some solid beauty standards. I mean, just look at art that shine! This little chinchilla-like creature looks like a perfect friend for Trainers of every age and has so many adorable features that make it stand out as one of the cutest Normal Type Pokemon in existence.

Cinccino has some big ol’ fluffy ears, cute paws, a round lovable face, and best of all, that silky smooth clean white fur that just glistens wherever it goes. Is that enough to make you go Aww at how adorable this fluffy little thing is? I certainly think so!

Spinda

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Spinda is another Normal Type Pokemon that is often forgotten, not just in terms of cuteness, but altogether. As a single-stage Pokemon without any evolutions or being featured in any of the recent Pokemon games, it’s understandable why. However, Spinda remains one of the most adorable bunnies, and dare I say the cuter choice over Buneary.

Spinda has an adorable, dizzy little way of walking, in which they can be found stumbling all over the place. Their mouths and swirly eyes further indicate their dizziness, which adds to their appeal and adorable demeanor. Lastly, Spinda are super unique, because there are thousands of different patterns, meaning each one’s spots will differ from others. Interestingly enough, this was even true in the Pokemon games in which it featured, which made stumbling across Spinda in the wild so much fun.

Zigzagoon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company\

Look, I get it — this little guy often wouldn’t be the first ‘Mon that pops into your head when you think about the cutest Normal Types out there. However, there’s so much to love about Zigzagoon, which is why it’s disappointing that it’s so often overlooked in favor of a more cute and fuzzy species.

This spiky dude is like a raccoon-dog hybrid, but with the wandering curiosity of a cat. Is that not the most adorable combination in the world? What makes this Pokemon so endearing, other than its adorable beady eyes, small feet, and long spiky ears, is the fact that when it runs, it always does so in a zigzag fashion, hence the name.

Stufful

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look, even if Stufful does happen to be surprisingly scary despite its appearance, there’s no denying that this Pokemon is anything other than cute on the surface. Stufful here looks like a living breathing red panda plushie, super snuggly and soft (shhh, we can pretend this is the case).

Not only does Stufful have that innocent plush toy appearance with stubby legs and beady little eyes, but it also comes in a soft pink color palette, which adds to the cute and cuddly vibe it has going on. And lastly, there’s that big smiley mouth, beaming with a happy look at the best of times.

Wooloo

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

C’mon now, you can’t tell me Wooloo isn’t one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen. This tiny sheep just looks like a big fluffy cloud, with Pikachu proving this point by catching some cozy sleep on the back of this Normal Type ‘Mon. Looking at how fluffy the wool of this creature is, it’s hard not to want to reach out and pet this critter by giving it a big ‘ol cuddle.

Wooloo is also relatively simple in design, which not only points to its Typing, but also adds to the appeal, as this causes its big eyes, tiny pink nose, and mini horns to stand out even more so. I bet Wooloo would make just the cutest little farm friend, too — sitting there nomming away on grass all day like the best sheep ever.

Lillipup

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

D’awww… look at this little pupper — even when he’s grumpy, he’s so heckin’ cute! Lillipup here is one of several dog Pokemon within the franchise, yet it still manages to stand out as one of the cutest among them all.

The short stubby legs and oversized ears really help to sell the whole puppy look, and those big eyes are full of such expression it would be hard not to befriend he little guy and tell him what a good boi he is. Plus, while Lillipup has an overall simple design, there’s something about that mega face fluff that is just begging for all of the head pats and chin scratches.